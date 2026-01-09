KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Kuala Lumpur High Court today sentenced a Nigerian man to death by hanging after finding him guilty of murdering his step-grandson by throwing the child from the third floor of an apartment in the capital six years ago.

Berita Harian reported that Justice K Muniandy imposed the sentence on Ibekwe Emeka Augustine, 48, after considering the totality of the evidence.

Augustine was charged with causing the death of his four-year-old step-grandson at an apartment unit in Setapak between 7.45am and 8.15am on November 29, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or, in the alternative, imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and not fewer than 12 strokes of the cane.

In the same proceedings, Augustine was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, to run concurrently, after being found guilty on four additional charges: attempting to murder his biological son, causing grievous hurt to his wife, attempting suicide, and committing sexual assault against his stepdaughter at the same place, date and time.

The charge of attempting to murder his seven-year-old biological son was brought under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

For intentionally causing grievous hurt to his wife, aged 48 at the time, Augustine was charged under Section 325 read together with Section 326A of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The attempted suicide charge was brought under Section 309 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to one year, or a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, the charge of committing sexual assault against his 25-year-old stepdaughter was framed under Section 377CA of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

In delivering his decision, Justice Muniandy said all the offences were committed within the span of a single day, after taking into account the evidence and mitigating factors raised by the defence.

He said the acts could have been prevented when the accused’s wife attempted to intervene, but Augustine persisted even after inflicting serious injuries on her.

“The incident left all the victims traumatised and forced them to flee the house to prevent further harm.

“They later found the child’s lifeless body on the ground after he was thrown from the apartment, before the accused attempted to take his own life,” he said, according to the national daily.

Justice Muniandy added that the offences could not be excused on the grounds that the accused was under the influence of drugs or intoxicating substances.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Zaileen Nadia Zubir. Augustine was represented by lawyer Zulkifly Awang, who said an appeal would be filed against the death sentence.