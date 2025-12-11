Credo Assurance Earns ESG Certification to Support Sustainability Reporting

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 - Credo Assurance, an ACRA-registered audit firm in Singapore , has obtained the ISCA Professional Certification in Sustainability Assurance. The recognition has reflected its readiness to conduct independent reviews of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting in accordance with established standards.Singapore's corporate sustainability environment has undergone a major transformation in recent years. What began as voluntary corporate social responsibility is now transitioning into a regulated requirement driven by new disclosure mandates. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) requires all listed companies to publish sustainability reports, with climate-related disclosures to be aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) framework.These developments mirror global trends, including the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the proposed climate disclosure rules by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Notably, these frameworks are influencing supply chains and investment decisions worldwide.The certification was issued by the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) under the Professional Certification in Sustainability Assurance programme, which focuses on the International Standard on Sustainability Assurance (ISSA 5000). The curriculum also covers key frameworks, such as ISAE 3000, ISO 14064-3, and the reporting principles set out by the Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee (SRAC).Participants undergo six months of structured e-learning and a three-day capstone assessment module, which includes a comprehensive 65-question examination. The programme integrates the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and other global reporting standards."The certification demonstrates our firm's dedication to professional rigour and to supporting Singapore's transition toward a sustainable, transparent economy," as revealed by Ethan Ong, Director of Credo Assurance. "We aim to strengthen stakeholder confidence and enhance the quality of ESG reporting."Building on this certification, Credo Assurance has launched its sustainability assurance service. The firm will provide assurance on ESG disclosures, assess internal data controls, and advise on alignment with recognised frameworks such as GRI, ISSB, TCFD, and SASB. In addition, the service covers climate audit and reporting, ESG data verification, and training programmes to help companies integrate sustainability practices into daily operations.Credo Assurance's new offering aims to support a wide spectrum of organisations, from listed companies preparing for upcoming SGX requirements to SMEs participating in global supply chains. Industries with significant environmental or social footprints, such as energy, construction, manufacturing, transport, and real estate, are expected to benefit most from independent verification. These services also extend to firms seeking ESG-linked financing or those aiming to enhance their brand credibility and investor trust through transparent reporting.As Singapore moves toward mandatory climate-related disclosures in 2025, ESG assurance is set to become essential in the audit and accounting sector. Independent verification of non-financial information, such as carbon emissions, labour practices, or governance metrics, helps ensure sustainability reports present accountable and measurable performance."ESG assurance is the next evolution of trust in business reporting," said Mr Ong. "It applies the principles of audit integrity to sustainability, enabling companies to demonstrate both their financial performance and their broader responsibility to society and the environment."

About Credo Assurance

Credo Assurance LLP is an ACRA-registered public accounting firm in Singapore. They provide audit, accounting, and advisory services to both businesses and individuals, helping clients navigate complex regulatory requirements and economic challenges.

