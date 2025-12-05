Launches "Smart Kitchen Fund" to Tackle Local Kitchen Challenges

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - FOTILE, a world-renowned leader in premium kitchen appliances, has officially launched in Hong Kong. To celebrate its arrival in the local community, FOTILE is simultaneously launching its first major campaign, the "Smart Kitchen Fund." With a pledge of HKD 1 million, the fund aims to assist Hong Kong families in overcoming kitchen challenges caused by limited space and oil fumes, striving to create ideal culinary spaces that are smart, aesthetic, and practical.With Hong Kong's notoriously compact living spaces, kitchens often bear the brunt of spatial limitations. According to FOTILE's 2025 survey of 1,200 local households, 78% of respondents report that kitchen fumes seriously affect their quality of life, while over 65% struggle to improve their kitchen workflow due to a lack of space. Many "kitchen struggles" include insufficient storage, lingering fumes, chaotic functionality, and cleaning difficulties– problems that not only reduce cooking efficiency but also directly impact the health and well-being of family members."We believe the kitchen is the heart of a home and a space for connection," said the Head of FOTILE Hong Kong. "It should inspire joy, not frustration. Through the Smart Kitchen Fund, we are bringing our 'Happiness starts in your kitchen' philosophy to Hong Kong, offering not only premium appliances but meaningful solutions that turn daily challenges into everyday highlights."To demonstrate the possibilities of an ideal kitchen, FOTILE released a video documenting a real-life kitchen transformation. The video showcases how Mrs. Chung's family saw their traditional, problem-ridden kitchen evolve into a modern, smart kitchen. The story has resonated deeply with the public regarding #KitchenStruggles and ignited aspirations for "#MyDreamKitchen"From now until January 31, 2026, all Hong Kong residents can apply for the "Smart Kitchen Fund" via the FOTILE Hong Kong official website. Applicants simply need to share their current kitchen dilemmas and their vision for an ideal kitchen to stand a chance of being selected for funding. FOTILE's professional team will provide selected families with a one-stop sponsored service, ranging from design proposals and product matching to installation.Established in 1996, FOTILE has expanded its footprint to over 60 countries worldwide, including the USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Renowned for superior product performance, innovative design, and reliable quality, the brand has received numerous international accolades, including the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award. FOTILE consistently invests substantial resources into R&D annually, holding numerous industry-leading core patented technologies.Positioning Hong Kong as a key global market, FOTILE established a local team in 2025 and plans to open a flagship showroom in the coming year. This centre will feature experiential kitchens, steam-bake cooking demonstrations, and after-sales support to comprehensively elevate the user experience. To coincide with the brand's entry, FOTILE has introduced a series of flagship products tailored for Hong Kong's high-density living environments:Addressing open-plan kitchens or those with poor ventilation, FOTILE introduces the ZMG9057-Y Chimney Hood and the EMG9008 Chimney Hood. Additionally, the EMG6018 60cm Chimney Hood is specifically designed for compact apartments. With sizes ranging from 60cm to 90cm, the lineup meets diverse family needs. These products feature patented silent technology and powerful suction to instantly exhaust fumes, ensuring fresh indoor air.The HZK-TS1 Built-in Steam Oven (42L) is designed for compact spaces. It combines steaming, baking, air-frying, and dehydrating in one unit. Utilizing smart temperature control technology, it precisely manages heat and humidity, enabling home cooking to rival master-chef standards. A larger capacity HZK72-H1 (72L) model is also available.The SD2F-P6 3-in-1 Sink Dishwasher is a game-changer. This innovative product perfectly integrates a sink, a dishwasher, and a fruit & vegetable purifier. Its High-Energy Bubble Wash technology effectively removes grease from tableware and over 90% of pesticide residues from produce, making it a space-saving essential for small Hong Kong kitchens.If you want to transform your kitchen or upgrade to smart appliances, apply immediately via the official website: https://bit.ly/44ApCKY

About FOTILE

FOTILE is a globally renowned high-end kitchen appliance brand, dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of built-in hobs, range hoods, dishwashers, and other kitchen appliances. With outstanding product excellence and the brand philosophy "For a Great Kitchen," FOTILE is committed to providing leading kitchen solutions for families worldwide, creating a better home life.