The best of Asia's corporate world captured together following the conclusion of the ACES Awards 2025 ceremony on Day 2. An evening dedicated to honoring excellence in leadership and innovation

BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - Malaysia shone brilliantly at the ACES Awards 2025, its winners carrying not just accolades, but stories of heart, transformation, and courage.This year's Malaysian honourees did more than meet expectations—they lifted the bar for what leadership with purpose truly looks like."Malaysia's winners remind us that excellence becomes extraordinary when it is driven by purpose, compassion, and courage," said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, MORS Group CEO and ACES Awards organiser."Their stories show what it truly means to lead with heart while shaping a better future for Asia."WEIL Resources moved the audience with its vision of sustainable luxury, proving that hospitality can be both indulgent and deeply human.Under Yu Wei Liew, sustainability is not a programme but a living pulse within the hotel—where design, community, and nature meet in harmony.Sarawak Water drew admiration for its extraordinary transformation journey.Led by the steady and determined Malseni Jamal, the organisation is unifying multiple water authorities into a modern, people-first utility—an effort that touches millions of lives and demands both brilliance and bravery.PEOPLElogy moved judges with its belief that talent can change destinies.Allen Lee's mission to democratise digital skills has grown into a regional force, empowering individuals and strengthening communities through learning.Sandisk Storage Malaysia inspired everyone with its breathtaking leap into the future—Malaysia's first 4IR Lighthouse and Asia's first Sustainability Lighthouse.Technology, sustainability and humanity coexist in its halls, proving that innovation can uplift people, not replace them.PMCK brought warmth to the stage with its devotion to patient-first healthcare, while Santan celebrated a journey of flavour, identity and responsible growth.Haleon reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to community trust and everyday wellbeing.

About the ACES Awards

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards recognises outstanding leaders and organisations across Asia that demonstrate excellence in leadership, sustainability, and corporate responsibility. As a premier regional awards platform, ACES highlights companies and individuals that set industry benchmarks and contribute meaningfully to economic and social progress. Through its rigorous evaluation and broad regional reach, ACES continues to showcase best-in-class achievers shaping Asia's corporate landscape.