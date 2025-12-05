BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - The Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) won the Gold Trophy for “Top Community-Centric Companies in Asia” at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2025. This is DBP’s third consecutive win, elevating it to a higher distinction reserved only for organizations consistently setting the benchmark in community service and social impact.
This award validates DBP’s unwavering commitment to its development mandate by driving inclusive growth and empowering communities. DBP was recognized for two key initiatives:
Each initiative proves what is possible when financial innovation, strong collaboration, and a deep sense of public service converge. By fusing innovation with mission, DBP has become a model for transformative partnerships that create tangible, lasting change - delivering meaningful progress where it is needed most.
Looking ahead, DBP remains steadfast in its mission to champion inclusive and sustainable development. The Gold Trophy confirms DBP's role not just as a financial institution but as a true partner in building a more resilient and equitable nation.
Hashtag: #ACESAwards #MORSGroup #Sustainability #Leadership #ACES2025
- Agri-Puhunan at Pantawid Program (APPP) where DBP acts as the financial executing agency in this rural empowerment program of the Department of Agriculture in partnership with the National Irrigation Administration, National Food Authority, Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, Planters Products Inc., and Agricultural Credit Policy Council. APPP provides end-to-end support system for farmers, utilizing the Interventions Monitoring Card (IMC) that serves as ID cum cash card. It integrates affordable credit, input funding, free crop insurance, and market access via a transparent, digital closed-loop system for last-mile communities.
- 100-hectare Reforestation Project in partnership with Mindanao State University–Buug Campus and United Nations Development Programme. This project in Zamboanga Sibugay involves planting at least 24,000 trees (fruit bearing trees, endemic forest trees, and bamboo). It promotes environmental sustainability, estimated to sequester over 2,000 mt CO2 annually at full maturity (roughly equal to annual emissions of about 435 passenger vehicles). It also strengthens social cohesion and peacebuilding by providing sustainable livelihoods for former Moro Islamic Liberation Front combatants.
