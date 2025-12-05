KUANTAN, Dec 5 — State civil servants in Pahang will receive special financial assistance of two months’ salary next year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the assistance, involving a total allocation of RM48 million, would be disbursed in two instalments.

Wan Rosdy said the Pahang government had also allocated RM3.75 million under the Pahang 1st Special Incentive, granting RM200 each to 18,743 federal civil servants in the state earning below RM3,000, with the payment scheduled for Dec 31.

“I hope that all state and federal civil servants will continue to stand firm with the state government, strengthen their commitment and integrity, and uphold the spirit of teamwork so that every planned development agenda can be realised for Pahang’s prosperity and the well-being of its people,” he said.

He said this while tabling the 2026 Pahang State Budget, themed “Pahang 1st: Rakyat Didahulukan, Kemakmuran Dipertahankan,” at the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

In a move to support Islamic education, Wan Rosdy also announced an additional RM100 allowance for Quran and Fardhu Ain teachers in the hostels, bringing their total monthly allowance to RM1,000 per person.

“An additional allowance of RM100 will also be given to each KAFA teacher throughout Pahang, involving a total allocation of RM3.66 million.

“The state government has also agreed to reduce religious school fees from RM490 to RM370, a drop of RM120 or 24.5 per cent, and to cut hostel fees for religious secondary schools from RM670 to RM560, a reduction of RM110 or 16.4 per cent,” he said.

To strengthen tahfiz education and ensure children from B40 families are not left out, Wan Rosdy said the state government had allocated RM1.8 million as a subsidy for Pahang State Tahfiz Kindergartens in all 42 state constituencies.

During the tabling, he also announced that RM7 million had been set aside to assist Pahang-born first-degree graduates who have just entered the workforce this year in easing their National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayments. — Bernama