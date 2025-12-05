KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The public is invited to attend the Rancakkan Madani Bersama Malaysiaku (Rancakkan Madani) programme at Dataran Putrajaya this weekend, beginning today.

The prime minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said the programme highlights key milestones achieved by the Madani government as it enters its third year under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The programme features the success of the Madani government through its commitment, consistency and initiatives through the first and second years.

“This year’s programme will explain on the government’s success in driving important reform for the people,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) livestream on Facebook today.

Tunku Nashrul said the programme will also showcase various initiatives across eight main segments from today until Sunday, including public service reform, people’s welfare, international relations and preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“These will all be under a single roof under the government’s holistic and accessible ecosystem,” he said, adding that the public can also direct their queries to the participating government departments and agencies throughout the three-day event.

Anwar is scheduled to officially close the programme and interact with the public on Sunday.

The PMO hopes the programme will encourage Malaysians to meet and voice their views to the country’s leaders and senior officials.

The Rancakkan Madani programme is expected to draw around 300,000 attendees and will run alongside the 2025 National Public Service Reform Convention.

The event will offer a wide range of services and activities, from health checks to Rahmah sales, as well as a motorcycle helmet swap initiative and free haircuts.