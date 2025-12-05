The 7th Hainan Island International Film Festival kicked off on December 3 in Sanya.

Official poster of the 7th Hainan Island International Film Festival.

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - The 7th Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) kicked off on December 3 in Sanya under the theme "From Oceans to the Infinite."This year's edition has set a new benchmark, receiving a record-breaking 4,564 film submissions from 119 countries and regions, totaling over 2,900 hours of footage—making it the most international and diverse festival to date.The star-studded lineup of film luminaries will lead masterclasses on various aspects of cinema. Attendees include Canadian director James Cameron, French actress Juliette Binoche, Italian film producer Marco Mueller, and Chinese production designer Hwarng Wern-ying. They will share insights on film art, international film curation, performing arts, and technological storytelling.Additionally, the festival will host the Chinese premiere of the latest installment of Cameron's Avatar series on December 8, giving lucky audiences in Sanya the chance to catch the film ahead of its nationwide release on December 19.The HIIFF Golden Coconut Award, which is gaining prominence in the global film industry, comprises three main categories: feature films, feature documentaries, and short films. The selections will be evaluated by a 13-member jury of renowned Chinese and international film professionals, chaired by Marco Mueller, with Juliette Binoche serving as the jury's image ambassador.As the year's final major international film festival, HIIFF has curated more than 100 acclaimed films from other festivals, such as Cannes, Locarno, Venice, Toronto, and Busan, with the aim of showcasing the latest achievements of the global film industry. Screenings began in November across 12 cinemas and outdoor venues in Sanya, Haikou, and Lingshui, and will continue into early January 2026. To broaden accessibility, free screenings will be held in 18 cities and counties throughout Hainan.Alongside the masterclasses, screenings, and award ceremony, five professional forums will be held, chief among which is a forum on "High-quality Development of Chinese Cinema – Opportunities and New Development Momentum in the Free Trade Port's Film Industry." Other events include the Hainan Film Television Industry Investment Promotion Conference & Signing Ceremony, the AI Film Season, and a themed film screening event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand. Sanya will also launch over 20 cultural tourism activities to mark the Chinese Film Consumption Year, providing residents and visitors with enriched experiences throughout the winter season.This year's HIIFF runs until December 9.Hashtag: #HainanInformationOffice

