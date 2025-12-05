A Cosmic Song on Self Creation, Inner Rebirth, and the Quiet Power of Becoming

NEUSTADT AN DER WEINSTRASSE, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 -also gestures toward a vision of a "silent divine world," a realm of clarity and heightened perception that emerges when inner turbulence dissolves. The silence referenced in the song is not emptiness but equilibrium, a moment of stillness in which the self hears itself without distortion. The song invites listeners to imagine this future world, one where illumination begins internally and radiates outward, influencing consciousness on a collective scale. This dimension gives the single an emotional resonance that extends beyond its space-driven imagery, grounding it in universal human longing for clarity, renewal, and transcendence.Musically, the single blends airy ambient textures with understated melodic movements that echo the vastness of its thematic concerns. The production opens with floating tonal fragments reminiscent of drifting light particles before expanding into luminous, slow-moving layers. These sonic elements create the sensation of orbiting through an endless night sky, mirroring the song's exploration of infinite internal space. The sound design reinforces the central idea that the inner world can hold the same immensity, mystery, and potential as any cosmic landscape.stands as a contemplative and atmospheric work within the ongoing evolution of LPS. With its fusion of cosmic symbolism, introspective lyricism, and Lara's luminous vocal performance, the project continues to explore art that moves between the deeply personal and the infinitely expansive.Multilink Audio: https://vallevenia.lnk.to/sandgraininspace Here is the link to the entire website with related videos and information www.valle-venia.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.