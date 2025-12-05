Mr. Deny Tjia, Managing Director of Green SM Indonesia, receives the recognition at the 2025 Disway Awards.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 -Organized by Disway Group, one of the nation's largest media networks, the Disway Awards recognize the most visible and trusted brands across more than fifty industry categories. The 2025 results were based on a large-scale consumer survey conducted with Infovesta, a well-known research and analytics institute. Over 19,000 respondents from working-age groups across 20 major cities participated in the study, providing a comprehensive view of public opinion and brand awareness.Since entering the market, Green SM has focused on providing a safe and reliable mobility option that feels familiar and accessible to everyday users. The service has expanded to Jakarta, Bekasi, Makassar, and Surabaya while maintaining a consistent operational model centered around quiet VinFast electric vehicles, professionally trained driver partners, and transparent fares. This strategy has helped the brand become a practical choice for commuters, families, and short urban trips, all of which significantly influence perceptions within the land transportation category.Green SM's disciplined daily operations have also helped build public trust. Users have responded positively to the service's reliability, even during peak hours or high-demand periods. The service has completed more than 39 million clean kilometers across Jakarta and helped reduce an estimated 7,600 tons of carbon emissions. While sustainability was not the main reason many passengers initially tried the service, cleaner rides and quieter cabins have gradually become additional reasons for users to continue using it.Commenting on the recognition, Deny Tjia, Managing Director of Green SM Indonesia, said: "This acknowledgment reflects the trust Indonesians have placed in us. We are grateful for the support and will continue to learn, improve, and expand access to safe and comfortable electric mobility for communities across Indonesia.""These awards are based on our survey conducted together with Infovesta in 19 cities. Brands that receive this recognition, including Green SM, have earned the trust of the public," said Tomy Gutomo, Director of Disway National Network.As Indonesia continues to expand its EV charging infrastructure and strengthen its national sustainability agenda, Green SM remains dedicated to contributing in practical ways. The company will continue to improve service standards, support driver partners, and explore opportunities to expand access to electric mobility in more cities. The recognition at the Disway Awards serves as encouragement for Green SM to keep advancing with a long-term vision rooted in responsibility, community, and modern mobility.Hashtag: #GSM

