Career Guidance Test

Participants will have access to a complimentary assessment designed to help them identify their strengths and potential career pathways. Personalised Academic Consultation

Speak one-on-one with experienced academic advisors to understand the best study pathways aligned to personal goals. Scholarships, Financial Aids & PTPTN Loan

Learn how students can fund their education through a wide range of financial assistance options. Globally Recognised, SQA Approved

MCKL offers internationally recognised qualifications that pave the way for global study opportunities.

[email protected]

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - For students preparing to pursue their next academic pathway after SPM or IGCSE, this December presents an ideal opportunity to explore the future awaiting you at Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL).Recognised for over four decades of academic excellence and a strong reputation for developing well rounded graduates, MCKL invites students and parents to its highly anticipated Open Day happening across two weekends: 12-13 December and 19-20 December 2025, from 9am to 5pm at both Kuala Lumpur (Brickfields) and Penang (Pykett) campus.Students can take this opportunity to register and apply on the spot, receive exclusive counselling, and gain valuable insights into MCKL's diverse range of programmes that include Pre-university, Diplomas, American Degree Transfer, Professional Development and more to explore seamless pathways towards undergraduate studies.Visitors will get to explore a comprehensive range of offerings designed to help students make informed decisions about their education pathway:On top of that, students who register between 12 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 will enjoy an exclusive RM500 rebate which is the perfect bonus for starting educational journey early. MCKL is also offering its prestigious MCKL Excellence Scholarship 2026, where eligible SPM/IGCSE students can receive up to 100% Scholarship, as easy as simply applying using your forecast results to find out if you qualify.MCKL is a long-standing institution with a legacy of academic excellence, and it is committed to empower students with the values, skills, and knowledge needed to thrive in today's competitive world. With experienced educators, modern facilities, and strong industry and university pathways, MCKL continues to stand out as a top choice for pre-university and diploma studies in Malaysia.Begin the educational pathway with MCKL, where the institution supports students in taking their first step toward a brighter, globally connected future. Students are encouraged to apply for the 2026 intakes and seize the opportunity for world-class education offered at MCKL.To Know More, Make The Appointment Today By:Calling:03-2300 0998 |04-6888 327Emailing:And for MCKL Overview, please visit -Website: www.mckl.edu.my Social Media – FB, Instagram, YouTube, Linkedin: @methodistcollegeklHashtag: #MCKL #OPENDAY #MethodistCollege #Highereducation #Kualalumpur

Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL)

Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) was founded by the Methodist Council of Education in 1983, its campus sitting in the heart of Kuala Lumpur and branch campus in Pykett, Penang, known as the MCKL College (Penang, Pykett Campus). MCKL is now an SQA Approved Centre delivering Advanced Diplomas focusing on Business and Computing: Software Development. It also offers programmes in the pre-university pathway for subjects including Cambridge A Level, Australian Matriculation; the American Degree Transfer, Diploma courses Digital Business, Digital Marketing, IT (Internet of Things Focused), Computer Science (data science focused), Early Childhood Education, Social Work, and Financial Technology. Over the years, MCKL has been highly recognised for its track record and gold standard achievements of its pre-university programmes and its overseas degree pathways.