New ‘Shopee: Keeping Cultures Alive’ docuseries spotlights MSME sellers preserving heritage and uplifting communities through e-commerce

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 - Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil, commemorates its 10th anniversary with the release of ‘Shopee: A Decade of Impact for Sellers’, its inaugural impact report, and ‘Shopee: Keeping Cultures Alive’, its new regional docuseries. Together, they spotlight how local businesses and communities around the world have leveraged Shopee and the digital economy to grow, preserve cultural heritage, and improve livelihoods over the past decade.Since launching in 2015, Shopee has been committed to helping sellers take part and succeed in the digital economy. Over the past decade,, underscoring the transformative role of e-commerce in driving business growth and creating economic opportunity.Each year, more sellers have onboarded with Shopee, with the. Around, using Shopee to reach new buyers within their home markets and even across the region.Beyond access, MSME sellers continue to strengthen their digital skills and confidence through learning resources on Shopee. To date,, which include over 1,500 online learning modules, as well as in-person workshops held across 318 cities in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.“The past decade has been a time of tremendous change as the digital economy opened new opportunities for people and businesses everywhere. We are deeply grateful to our community of MSME sellers who first kickstarted their online journey 10 years ago on our platform, and continue to partner us as they grow and unlock greater success through e-commerce,” saidAs the digital landscape evolved, MSME sellers adapted by using Shopee’s content ecosystem tools and features to reach buyers more effectively online. These include Shopee Live and Shopee Video, which enable sellers to connect with customers in more interactive ways. Since launch, MSME sellers across Southeast Asia and Taiwan have seen, enabling them to scale customer engagement and drive stronger sales growth.To reach even wider audiences, sellers without marketing experience or dedicated teams can also expand their customer base through Shopee Affiliate Marketing Solutions (AMS). By collaborating with trusted creators and key opinion leaders, MSME sellers have increased visibility and sales, with, further demonstrating how simple, accessible tools can drive meaningful business growth.For those ready to expand internationally, the Shopee Export Programme (SEP) simplifies cross-border expansion by enabling MSME sellers to seamlessly list their products across multiple markets in the region. Since 2018,, showing how digital commerce continues to create opportunities for regional growth.Over the past decade, Shopee has connected millions of consumers to essential goods and services, no matter where they live. To date,, with. This growth highlights how e-commerce continues to enhance everyday life by bridging geographic barriers and supporting more inclusive access to the digital economy.The growth of the digital economy has also supported local employment and income opportunities across the region.to build an alternative source of income. To date,, helping individuals across the region create new and sustainable income streams.To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Shopee has launched a regional docuseries titled. The series spotlights local sellers across Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil whose inspiring journeys reflect how entrepreneurship and culture go hand-in-hand in shaping a more inclusive and connected digital future.Through the seven themes of, the docuseries captures the spirit of sellers who are building their businesses online while preserving what makes their culture unique.In the coming days, the docuseries will launch on Shopee’s official YouTube channels, celebrating the people and partnerships that have shaped its first decade, and the shared progress that will define the next.Watch the first video of ‘Shopee: Keeping Cultures Alive’ here Hashtag: #Shopee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

