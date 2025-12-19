SIM60 WILL Award/Career Service - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services Ng Jing Heng on Turning an Internship into a Career Launchpad - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/ng-jing-heng-on-turning-an-internship-into-a-career-launchpad Chen Soon Keat's Journey from Intern to Innovator - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/chen-soon-keat-journey-from-intern-to-innovator

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 - In today's competitive job market, academic excellence alone is no longer sufficient for career success. Employers increasingly value graduates who demonstrate resilience, adaptability, and real-world experience. To address this shift, SIM has introduced the SIM60 Work-Integrated Learning (WILL) Award, a prestigious accolade that celebrates students who excel in internships and embody qualities essential for thriving in the workplace.Work-Integrated Learning bridges the gap between classroom theory and practical application. By immersing students in authentic work environments, internships cultivate essential skills beyond technical knowledge, including cognitive abilities such as problem-solving, affective traits like emotional intelligence, and psychomotor skills that enhance hands-on performance. Graduates who master these dimensions stand out as versatile professionals ready to contribute from day one, shaping leaders of the future who can drive innovation and growth.The SIM60 WILL Award is more than a recognition, it is a testament to resilience and excellence. Students who complete internships successfully and demonstrate perseverance in challenging situations are honoured for their commitment to growth. This award signals to employers that recipients are not only academically competent but also workplace-ready, equipped with the adaptability and grit that modern industries demand. It reinforces SIM's mission to foster sustainable employment by preparing graduates for long-term career success.Recipients of the SIM60 WILL Award come from varied academic and personal backgrounds, yet many share a common pathway: leveraging work-integrated learning experiences to strengthen their career readiness. Several award recipients have used internships to apply classroom knowledge to real business environments, developing data dashboards, automating processes, supporting cybersecurity initiatives, and contributing to enterprise-level digital projects.For some, these internships have served as stepping stones to contract or full-time roles in areas such as business analysis, project management and data operations. Others have progressed to subsequent placements in high growth sectors, where exposure to real world challenges has helped refine their technical skills and broaden their understanding of industry expectations.These experiences reflect SIM's commitment in shaping leaders of the future and fostering Sustainable Employment through Work-Integrated Learning, demonstrating how structured internships, supported by SIM's guidance and reinforced through the WILL Award, equip learners with practical competencies and professional confidence to navigate evolving career landscapes.Internship experience is a proven differentiator in hiring decisions. According to global employability studies, candidates with practical exposure are significantly more likely to secure roles and advance in their careers. The SIM60 WILL Award amplifies this advantage by validating the quality of a student's internship performance. For employers, it serves as a trusted benchmark of talent. For graduates, it opens doors to opportunities that might otherwise remain out of reach, enhancing employability in a rapidly evolving economy.The SIM60 WILL Award reflects SIM's ongoing efforts to integrate work experience into education, supporting students in building practical skills that complement academic learning. By recognizing internship excellence, the award highlights the importance of resilience and adaptability in preparing graduates for the evolving job market.Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE #GlobalEducation #InternationalDegree #CareerReady #FutureSkills

