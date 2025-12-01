Rhenus signed an MoU with Inland Waterways Authority Of India (IWAI) to enable cargo movement across National Waterways, during the biennial maritime event.

The participation in the event underscored the company's commitment to contribute to the India logistics landscape

MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 December 2025 - Rhenus exchanged an MoU with Inland Waterways Authority Of India (IWAI) for the construction and operation of tug-barge vessels to enable cargo movement across National Waterways NW-1, NW-2, NW-16, and the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route. Vivek Arya, CEO of Rhenus India also shared his insights on logistics as a panelist in a conference discussion session. These were among the highlights in the India Maritime Week 2025's participation.Held in late October 2025, the India Maritime Week was a biennial global maritime event which brought together leaders from the maritime industry, governments, innovators, investors, and stakeholders from over 100 countries. It was hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and organized by the Indian Ports Association (IPA).The MoU with IWAI will see Rhenus India operate barge services on various local routes, gradually expanding to other national waterways. A combination of pushers and barges, suited for low-draft navigation, will transport Bulk and Break-Bulk cargo across North & East India, North-East India, and eventually to neighbouring countries. With 1,000 vessels operating daily on European waterways, Rhenus will leverage its Port Logistics expertise and European Waterways fleet to support India's Inland Water Transport (IWT) sector.Vivek Arya, CEO of Rhenus India, was also a panelist, discussing the topic of "Reviving Veins of Inland Trade". Hosted by the Inland Waterways Authority Of India (IWAI), the discussions explored strategies to revitalize riverine logistics, integrate inland routes into national supply chains, and promote environment friendly cargo movement. The discussion revolved around India's inland waterways emerging as a game-changer in the country's transport and logistics landscape. With government initiatives like Sagarmala and Jal Marg Vikas Project driving infrastructure development, waterways offer a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional modes of transport.Rhenus India also showcased their services with a dedicated booth in the exhibition hall, during the conference days.Tobias Bartz, CEO of the Rhenus Group: "Waterways are becoming one of India's most important drivers of trade and regional transformation. Strengthening the Inland Water Transport network is a long-term opportunity for the country – and a strategic priority for us as Rhenus. Our collaboration with IWAI reflects our commitment to developing efficient, scalable and sustainable transport corridors that connect regions, industries and communities across the subcontinent."Vivek Arya said: "India's maritime sector is on a transformative journey, with port capacity doubling, cargo volumes surging, and inland waterways emerging as a green, efficient alternative. As the future of logistics in India looks to be multimodal and sustainable, Rhenus is proud to be part of this movement enabling smarter, cleaner, and more connected supply chains across India."Since its founding in 1912, Rhenus has built its legacy in inland navigation along the Rhine, evolving into a global logistics provider with strengths in barge shipping, warehousing, road, rail, air, and ocean freight.Hashtag: #Rhenus

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.2 billion. 41,000 employees work at 1,330 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.



