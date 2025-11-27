- The festive season in Singapore is marked by an extensive collection of gastronomic experiences at InterContinental Singapore. Christmas Dining 2025 is presented through a refined series of culinary programmes, each emphasising seasonal craftsmanship, premium ingredients and elevated dining traditions. The hotel’s Season of Golden Grandeur features festive buffets, artisanal treats, immersive multi-sensory dining and curated à la carte signatures across its renowned restaurants. Each offering is developed to showcase culinary artistry, cultural expression and the celebratory spirit of the season. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025The festive season in Singapore is marked by an extensive collection of gastronomic experiences at InterContinental Singapore. Christmas Dining 2025 is presented through a refined series of culinary programmes, each emphasising seasonal craftsmanship, premium ingredients and elevated dining traditions. The hotel’s Season of Golden Grandeur features festive buffets, artisanal treats, immersive multi-sensory dining and curated à la carte signatures across its renowned restaurants. Each offering is developed to showcase culinary artistry, cultural expression and the celebratory spirit of the season.





SIGNATURE BIG BUFFET: FESTIVE EDITION | 24 & 25 DECEMBER 2025









Desserts include an array of handcrafted festive creations such as the Mont Blanc Éclat Yule Log, chocolate pralines, panna cotta, LUCE-misu and panettone. The buffet is curated to celebrate tradition, artistry and seasonal indulgence.





PRE-FESTIVE BUFFET | 14 TO 30 NOVEMBER 2025





The Pre-Festive Buffet at LUCE offers an early introduction to Christmas Dining 2025 . The spread features seafood on ice, including cold-water prawns, mussels and scallops, with highlights such as yabby and Boston lobster during Sunday brunch. Italian dishes including La Margherita Classica pinsa, Costata Di Manzo, Porchetta and Garganelli Pasta al Ragout Di Pesce reflect regional culinary heritage. InterContinental Singapore’s signature Singapore Laksa adds a local interpretation to the seasonal menu.





Desserts include the Spiced Citrus Noir Yule Log, Merry Berry Choux Puff and classic Christmas Fruit Cake. The buffet is suited for early festive gatherings among families, colleagues and social groups.





FESTIVE GOURMET TREATS | 1 NOVEMBER TO 31 DECEMBER 2025



InterContinental Singapore’s Festive Gourmet Treats collection offers artisanal cakes, signature roasts and curated gifting hampers designed for home celebrations. Executive Pastry Chef Jason Goh presents handcrafted log cakes such as Mont Blanc Éclat, La Cerise Royale and Spiced Citrus Noir, each emphasising technique and elegant flavour composition.





The roast collection includes selections such as truffle-herb roast chicken, braised Wagyu cheek and the traditional U.S. Tom Turkey with seasonal trimmings. Festive gifting options feature Moët & Chandon champagne, fruit cakes, pralines and celebratory hampers.





ENCHANTING BANQUET OF HOSHENA: FESTIVE EDITION | 1 TO 31 DECEMBER 2025





The Banquet of Hoshena: Festive Edition presents a theatrical dining experience incorporating visual storytelling, projected landscapes and immersive soundscapes. The menu includes Rosemary & Olive Tartlet, Truffled Celeriac, Salmon Tartare, Chestnut Soup and entrées such as Pasta al Granchio and Chicken Roulade. A Braised Wagyu Beef Brisket supplement is also available.





Each dish aligns with narrative chapters, culminating in the Guanaja Chocolate Raspberry Gâteau. The experience offers an elevated and distinctive festive journey.





INDULGENT FESTIVE BUFFET SPREAD | 1 TO 31 DECEMBER 2025









À LA CARTE FESTIVE SIGNATURES | 14 NOVEMBER TO 31 DECEMBER 2025





The Lobby Lounge presents an à la carte festive menu featuring dishes crafted with seasonal ingredients and refined techniques. Highlights include Charred Hokkaido Scallop & Mezzelune Ravioli, Slow-Roasted U.S. Turkey Roulade with Hennessy XO, Gammon Ham & Winter Black Truffle Pithivier and the Alpine Bliss Tartlet.





The menu provides a curated, intimate dining experience suitable for smaller festive gatherings.





NEW YEAR’S EVE COUNTDOWN PARTY | 31 DECEMBER 2025





The New Year’s Eve Countdown Party at The Lobby Lounge presents unlimited beverages, live music and a three-course gourmet menu. Featured dishes include a Duo of Caviars, the “Pearls of the Sea” seafood plate with oysters, lobster, prawns and scallops, and Duck Foie Gras. The celebration concludes with a midnight balloon drop.





A children’s celebration menu is also available.





WINTER SOLSTICE AT MAN FU YUAN | 1 TO 31 DECEMBER 2025





Man Fu Yuan commemorates the Winter Solstice with Cantonese dishes crafted by Executive Chinese Chef Aaron Tan. Highlights include Deep-Fried Marinated Iberico Pork Belly, Prawn Dumplings with Mala Sauce, Braised Crocodile Meat with Chinese Herbs and Cantonese Braised Beef Brisket.





Vegetable dishes such as Braised Spinach with Pumpkin and Braised Winter Melon with Crab Meat provide balanced, seasonal flavours. Desserts include Sweet Ginger Soup with Osmanthus and Duo Glutinous Rice Balls.



LUCE 's Festive Buffet Spread features expanded seafood selections, including oysters, snow crab and Boston lobster during brunch. Italian specialties such as Herb-Crusted Wagyu Roast, Tagliolini Gamberi e Limone prepared in a parmesan wheel and Iberico Pork Spezzatino form the core of the hot stations.Asian-inspired dishes including Braised Pork Belly with 13 Spices and Kung Pao Tiger Prawns provide additional variety. Desserts include Earl Grey Chocolate Yule Logs, Mont Blanc Frangipane and the Pandan Kaya Log.For reservations, menus and festive offerings, visit the official InterContinental Singapore festive webpage.

