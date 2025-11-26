No.

Student Name

Award

Campus

1

Cheng Xiao Thung

Top in the World in AS Level Psychology

Penang Campus

2

Seah Ping Loon

Top in Malaysia in AS Level Physics

Penang Campus



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 - Two Cambridge A-Level students from MCKL College (Penang, Pykett Campus) were recognised for their exceptional achievements at the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards Malaysia (OCLA) held at Dwi Emas International School, Shah Alam.Organised by Cambridge Assessment International Education, the OCLA recognises exceptional achievements of students in Cambridge examinations globally. These awards, including the coveted 'Top in the World', 'Top in Country', 'Best Across', and 'High Achievement', celebrates and acknowledges the success of high-performing Cambridge learners.MCKL has been committed to the nurturing over 174 high achievers since 2013, and this legacy was reaffirmed with the consecutive accolades of 'Top in the World' and 'Top in Malaysia' attained by its students. This year's OCLA witnessed the presentation of two awards providing further testament to the college's unwavering dedication to academic excellence.The focus for this round of OCLA was on Penang Campus. Since its inception in 2022, the Penang campus has steadily built a strong record of academic excellence. In just three years, the campus has already produced five Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards recipients, underscoring MCKL's continued commitment to nurturing high-achieving students across all its campuses.Among the distinguished recipients was Cheng Xiao Thung, a standout student recipient of the MCKL Merit Scholarship. Cheng Xiao Thung achieved Top in the World for AS Level for Psychology."I chose MCKL College (Penang, Pykett Campus) because the programme has a strong reputation for producing high achieving scholars and maintaining a high academic standard. The environment felt very focused, aligning with the way I study. I believe it was one of the main reasons for my high achievement. Another key reason was my psychology lecturer who shaped my experience and deepened my passion for the subject, which made the classes both motivating and memorable."Another outstanding achiever, Seah Ping Loon, earned theaward for AS Level Physics. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed deep gratitude to his Physics lecturer, whose dedication and encouragement played a pivotal role in helping him reach this milestone. Inspired by his passion for the sciences, Ping Loon plans to further his studies in Chemical Engineering at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) in the coming years.In total, MCKL celebrates six Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards winners for 2025, a remarkable achievement that reflects the college's enduring pursuit of academic excellence. These recognitions not only highlight the dedication and resilience of its learners but also reaffirm MCKL's commitment to cultivating an environment where students can thrive. As the college continues to grow its legacy across campuses, it remains steadfast in nurturing excellence for life and empowering future generations to achieve even greater milestones.MCKL's Cambridge A-Level programme is open for the January 2026 intake. For more information, visit www.mckl.edu.my Hashtag: #mckl #ocla #cambridgelearnersaward #cambridgealevel #penang

Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL)

About Methodist College Kuala Lumpur



Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) was founded by the Methodist Council of Education in 1983, its campus sitting in the heart of Kuala Lumpur and branch campus in Pykett, Penang, known as the MCKL College (Penang, Pykett Campus). MCKL is now an SQA Approved Centre delivering Advanced Diplomas focusing on Business and Computing: Software Development. It also offers programmes in the pre-university pathway for subjects including Cambridge A-Level, Australian Matriculation; the American Degree Transfer, Diploma courses Digital Business, Digital Marketing, IT (Internet of Things Focused), Computer Science (data science focused), Early Childhood Education, Social Work, and Financial Technology. Over the years, MCKL has been highly recognised for its track record and gold standard achievements of its pre-university programmes and its overseas degree pathways.



For additional information, please visit the MCKL Official Website.



