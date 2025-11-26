2

Primary scandium extraction (leach): 82%

Overall scandium recovery to high-purity Sc 2 O 3 product: 88%

Model Hat Average Grade Metal Content Resource Category Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million

lb million

lb million

lb thousand

oz thousand

oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive first-phase pre-optimization results from its two-year, novel scandium-focused metallurgical test program. These results confirm the technical viability of recovering high-purity scandium oxide alongside copper, gold, cobalt, and other metals from the Company's 100%-owned flagship HAT polymetallic deposit in northern British Columbia.This breakthrough development marks a global first:The primary objective of this extensive test program, conducted at SGS Canada Inc., was to establish a viable proprietary flowsheet enabling scandium to be included in the upcoming, updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, potentially as measured, indicated, or inferred resources. The Company's maiden resource estimate (July 25, 2024) highlighted a scandium potential of 300 to 500 million tonnes grading approximately 40 ppm ScEarly metallurgical test work demonstrated that scandium could be extracted from copper flotation tailings. Subsequently, through an innovative robust test work programme at SGS Canada Inc., it has been successfully demonstrated that scandium in flotation tailings can be recovered to a high purity di-scandium tri-oxide product (Sc).Future work to advance the Hat project will focus on continuous pilot plant testing and further optimization to improve primary extraction and enhance final product purity."Today's results are a game-changer for the HAT project and potentially for the entire scandium industry on the world stage. World scandium supply is severely limited although there are several scandium projects currently being considered for development. Our metallurgy program shows that at HAT, we can recover high-value scandium directly from the tailings of a standard copper flotation circuit, using acid produced from internally generated pyrite. If the HAT project advances to production, scandium could become a high-margin bonus on top of a potential world-class copper-gold-cobalt operation.Now that we've established the technical viability of scandium recovery, the next steps will focus on pushing extraction and overall recovery as high as possible through continued optimization and pilot-scale testing. I could not be more excited about what the future holds for Doubleview shareholders and all our stakeholders."The pictures below show the first Scandium Oxide (Sc) produced from the Hat Deposit in the lab. Doubleview now plans to continue its metallurgical optimization program to enhance the recovery of scandium and other metals, including copper, cobalt, gold, and silver, which are critical for the upcoming prefeasibility study.Photo 1: Scandium Oxide (Sc) from the Hat depositTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Photo2: Scandium Oxide (Sc) from the Hat depositTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc., CEng., MIMMM (QMR), MSAIMM, SME, Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the HAT Project metallurgical studies as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release and is independent of the Company.Scandium (Sc) , (atomic weight 45.10, density 2.5), a close relative of the Rare Earth elements, possesses exceptional properties when alloyed with other metals, particularly aluminum. It is lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and as an alloy is capable of dramatically improving strength, heat resistance, and weldability without adding significant weight. When combined with aluminum, scandium forms alloys that achieve the strength of steel while maintaining the light weight of aluminum, enabling revolutionary applications in transportation, aerospace, and clean energy. Scandium's scarcity, produced in limited quantities globally, primarily as a byproduct, makes it a high-value critical mineral, with prices often exceeding $5,000 per kilogram. Its applications span aerospace, defense, and increasingly, the clean energy sector, where it plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainable technologies. Global scandium resources are dominated by projects in Australia and northern Europe. Canadian deposits potentially can allow diversity of supply within a stable and mature mining jurisdiction.(TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) is a Canadian resource company advancing the 100%-owned, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. The Hat hosts a large copper-gold-cobalt-scandium porphyry system with significant critical metal potential. Doubleview is dedicated to responsible exploration, Indigenous engagement, and sustainable development that benefits both shareholders and local communities.Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.For more information, please visit: www.doubleview.ca The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company's July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below:Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) ScFor further details of the MRE, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release.For further information please contact:Doubleview Gold CorpVancouver, BC Farshad ShirvaniPresident & CEOT: (604) 678-9587E: [email protected]

