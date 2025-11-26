7-Eleven unveils the first-ever Sanrio characters “Unbox Your Perfume” collection

Perfume Bottle Usage Warning:

This product is not a toy and is not suitable for children under 6 years old to use alone.

This product may contain small parts and poses a potential choking hazard. Adult supervision is required.

Perfume pouring should always be done under adult supervision.

Users must follow the perfume's usage instructions, age recommendations and any other specified usage restrictions.

Damage caused by incorrect usage will not be covered. Perfume Bottle Care Instructions:

Rinse thoroughly with warm water before first use.

Ensure the bottle is completely dry before filling.

Do not fill with more than 30ml of liquid.

Store in a cool, shaded place away from direct sunlight or heat sources to avoid deterioration.

Always close the cap tightly and keep the bottle upright to minimise exposure to air and reduce the risk of oxidation.

Clean the spray nozzle regularly to prevent clogging.

Minor colour variations in printed patterns are normal.

The bottle is made of glass and is fragile – handle with care. Do not drop, hit, or knock the bottle. Avoid using metal or hard objects to strike it.

Stop use immediately if cracks or damage are found, to avoid injury. Perfume Usage Warnings:

Perfume is flammable – keep away from flames, sparks, and heat sources.

Avoid contact with eyes or inflamed skin. In case of accidental contact, rinse thoroughly with water and seek medical advice.

Do not inhale.

Keep out of reach of children.

This is not a toy. Not suitable for unsupervised use by children under 4 years old.

If redness, itching, or discomfort occurs, stop use immediately and consult a doctor.

BeCandle is not responsible for any allergic reactions caused by use of this product.

Results may vary by individual. BeCandle makes no guarantees regarding product effects.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, BeCandle is not liable for any direct or indirect damages.

BeCandle is not responsible for damage caused by improper use. Perfume Usage Instructions:

Store in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated place. Avoid direct sunlight.

For external use only. Do not ingest.

Perform a patch test before use – apply to the inside of the wrist or behind the ear to check for skin sensitivity.