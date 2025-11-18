Multiple Collaboration Agreements Signed to Deepen Cross-border Development

Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP (front, right), and Zhou Liang, Deputy General Manager of Dongguan City Fook Man Group Company (front, left), signed the Co-Acceleration Programme partnership agreement. The signing was witnessed by Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP (back, second from right); Zeng Jianpeng, Standing Committee Member of the Dongguan Municipal Committee, Deputy Mayor of the Dongguan Municipal Government and Deputy Secretary of Party Leadership Group (back, centre); Sheng Yongming, Deputy Director-General of the Dongguan Science and Technology Bureau (back, first from right); Huang Jingzhi, Party Committee Member and Deputy Director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the People’s Government of Dongguan (back, second from left); and Yuan Guochao, Party Committee Member, and Deputy General Manager of Dongguan Communications Investment Group Co., Ltd., Party Branch Secretary and Executive Director of Dongguan City Fook Man Group Company (back, first from left).

Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, delivered opening remarks at the Dongguan & Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Acceleration Exchange Conference.

"The Co-Acceleration Programme" Partnership Signing Ceremony: Dongguan City Fook Man Group Co., Ltd. officially joined HKSTP's Co-Acceleration Programme as a strategic partner, marking a new cross-border collaboration model. The partnership will provide a shared platform for resource integration, joint investment and co-incubation between Hong Kong and Dongguan technology enterprises.

Dongguan City Fook Man Group Co., Ltd. officially joined HKSTP's Co-Acceleration Programme as a strategic partner, marking a new cross-border collaboration model. The partnership will provide a shared platform for resource integration, joint investment and co-incubation between Hong Kong and Dongguan technology enterprises. "Dongguan-Hong Kong Incubation Hub " Launch Ceremony: A new incubation hub was jointly launched by HKSTP, Dongguan Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Science and Technology Leading Talents Innovation Drive Centre. The initiative aims to empower and support Hong Kong startups and entrepreneurs in hardware design and manufacturing through cross-border resources.

A new incubation hub was jointly launched by HKSTP, Dongguan Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Science and Technology Leading Talents Innovation Drive Centre. The initiative aims to empower and support Hong Kong startups and entrepreneurs in hardware design and manufacturing through cross-border resources. "Dongguan-Hong Kong AI Hardware Innovation Centre" Signing Ceremony: Through HKSTP's Co-Acceleration Programme and partnership with Binhaiwan, the centre will leverage Hong Kong's R&D strengths to drive AI hardware innovation, fostering new opportunities and achievements in the GBA collaboration and leading the future development of AI.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2025 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), together with the Dongguan Science and Technology Bureau, co-organised the "2025 Dongguan & Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Acceleration Exchange Conference" on 30 October at the Administrative Committee of the Dongguan Binhaiwan Bay Area. The event explored ways to strengthen collaboration and resource integration between the two cities, accelerating innovation outcomes and advancing coordinated development across the Greater Bay Area (GBA).The event was attended by Mr Zeng Jianpeng, Standing Committee Member of the Dongguan Municipal Committee, Deputy Mayor of the Dongguan Municipal Government and Deputy Secretary of Party Leadership Group; Mr Sheng Yongming, Deputy Director-General of the Dongguan Science and Technology Bureau; Mr Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP; and Mr Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development of HKSTP. They were joined by around 120 representatives from government departments, public enterprises, Binhaiwan Bay Area, and startups from Hong Kong and Dongguan, all witnessing the deepening collaboration in innovation and technology between Hong Kong and Guangdong Province.The exchange served as a platform for showcasing innovation achievements and indicating collaborative programmes. Key highlights included several signing ceremonies:HKSTP CEO Mr Terry Wong said: "Today's event underscores the importance of coordinated development within the Greater Bay Area, which is a shared goal for us. As two key nodes in the GBA, Hong Kong and Dongguan both bring unique strengths and resources. The Co-Acceleration Programme is not only a strategic step to extend Hong Kong's global I&T influence but also an important milestone in our shared journey towards a broader future. Together, we will support the world's most promising startups and help them scale between our two cities."Hashtag: #DongguanHongKongInnovationandTechnologyAccelerationExchangeConference

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,500 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.



Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.



