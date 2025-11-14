PTT Lubricants Sets Global Benchmark with API SQ-Certified Oils, Expands Beyond Asia into Africa and the Middle East

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 - PTT Lubricants, the flagship lubricant brand under PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), is stepping onto the global stage with the launch of Thailand's first engine oil certified under the latest—a milestone that positions Thailand as a rising innovation in the international lubricant market.The newly launched, developed with proprietary, meets the world's most stringent benchmarks for engine protection. API SQ / ILSAC GF-7A certification ensures improved wear resistance, deposit control, and compatibility with ethanol fuels, while aligning with—making it a strategic solution for both"Being the first in Thailand to achieve API SQ certification marks more than a product milestone—it signals Asia's ability to set new standards for sustainable mobility,". "We are redefining what lubricant innovation from Thailand can deliver to global markets."With Thailand recognized as a global automotive production hub——PTT Lubricants is using its home base as a springboard for worldwide growth. Already a leader withand ranked as the nation's, the company is now scaling aggressively acrossIts footprint covers all, while new strategic moves are extending reach into, where demand for high-performance lubricants is surging alongside rapid infrastructure growth.PTT Lubricants also continues to strengthen global partnerships, including a long-standing alliance with, enabling supply of marine lubricants to more thanUnlike traditional approaches that frame sustainability through corporate projects, PTT Lubricants embeds its climate strategy directly into its products. By engineering lubricants that extend engine life, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce carbon output, the brand contributes to lowering environmental impact across diverse markets.Founded over 30 years ago as a local Thai enterprise, PTT Lubricants has evolved into a. Today, it is positioning itself not just as a supplier but as ain lubricant technology."With API SQ-certified products, we are ready to serve," said"Our ambition is clear: to ensure that PTT lubricants meet international standards and establish global recognition."Hashtag: #OR #PTTLubricants

About OR

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) is a leading Thai energy and retail company with operations across 10 countries. OR operates through four core business groups: Mobility Business, providing energy solutions via PTT Station, PTT Lubricants, PTT LPG, and EV Station PluZ; Lifestyle Business, featuring Café Amazon, one of Asia's largest coffee chains, along with convenience stores and space management; Global Business, driving international growth with over 400 PTT Stations and Café Amazon outlets; and OR Innovation Business, developing new ventures and sustainable solutions through technology and innovation.