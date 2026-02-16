Francisco Ho, Founder of "10x E-Commerce System" Business Coaching Programme

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 February 2026 - Asia Coach Group Limited today announced a collaboration with local e-commerce educator Francisco Ho to launch the "10x E-Commerce System," a new training programme. Built around a systematic e-commerce operations methodology, the course is designed for Hong Kong working professionals, full-time parents, and small-scale entrepreneurs looking to expand their career horizons beyond their primary occupation, equipping participants with end-to-end e-commerce competencies spanning product selection, store setup, traffic acquisition, and conversion.According to a Glassdoor-Harris poll, nearly 40 per cent of Hongkongers maintain a side business to meet rising living costs. A separate Statista survey found that 64 per cent of Hong Kong e-commerce operators expect revenue growth of 10 to 20 per cent in 2026. As digital tools become more accessible and barriers to entry continue to fall, a growing number of professionals and young entrepreneurs are turning to independent branded online stores to broaden their business reach, driving a surge in demand for systematic e-commerce knowledge and hands-on operational skills.Francisco Ho said: "More and more professionals in Hong Kong are exploring how to turn their expertise or personal interests into a sustainable brand. The appeal of e-commerce lies in its relatively low barrier to entry and its potential for scalability. You don't need to leave your day job to build a business from the ground up. The 10x E-Commerce System is built for exactly these individuals — offering a practical, actionable framework that turns 'I want to give it a try' into a concrete first step."The programme moves beyond the conventional reliance on third-party marketplace platforms, teaching participants to establish independently branded online stores. Through data-driven product selection strategies, seasonal consumer psychology analysis, and AI-powered tools, learners are equipped to capitalise on peak holiday shopping periods.The curriculum is structured around four core modules that together form a comprehensive e-commerce skill chain. The "P.V.S. Value Bundling Method" leverages data-driven insights for precision product selection and high-margin product development. The "S-Tier Supply Chain Alliance System" establishes asset-light partnership models that reduce capital pressure and inventory risk. The "KOL Traffic Monetisation Engine" provides a replicable framework for influencer collaboration and short-form video traffic generation. Finally, the "AI Growth Flywheel" integrates automated customer service, AI-powered predictive product selection, and dynamic pricing mechanisms, working in tandem with the Shopify platform to enable highly efficient, automated store operations — allowing participants to sustain and grow their business even while maintaining full-time employment.Course instructor Francisco Ho is the founder of two online stores each generating over HKD 100 million in annual revenue, with combined annual sales exceeding USD 17 million. His business portfolio spans Korean cosmetics brand BLESSEDMOON, investment firm COLLECTED GROWTH, and the business programme. Having launched a large-scale online store and established his own manufacturing facility at the age of 20, Ho is a member of the World Elite Leaders Alliance and has to date mentored over 100 students in successfully scaling their e-commerce businesses.As Hong Kong's e-commerce market enters a phase of accelerated growth, the data-driven and AI-empowered approach championed by the 10x E-Commerce System represents a vital resource for local entrepreneurs seeking to ride the digital economy wave and break through in an increasingly competitive landscape.Hashtag: #Ecommerce #Business #Entrepreneurship #Coaching #FranciscoHo #10xEcommerceSystem

