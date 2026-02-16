Bringing Festive Flavours and Delicious Moments to the Community

The Lee Kum Kee booth draws strong crowds at the 2026 Auckland Chinese New Year Festival & Market Day.

A visitor tries his luck by drawing chopsticks from the luck dip game.

Gary Hui (left), Business Development Director – Oceania of Lee Kum Kee Sauce, presents a cheque to the ACCC as a Platinum Sponsor of the event.

(Fourth from left) Vincent Wong, President - APAC of Lee Kum Kee Sauce, pictured with the New Zealand market team at the booth.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 February 2026 - Lee Kum Kee Sauce ("Lee Kum Kee"), the global leader of Asian sauces and condiments, marked a successful debut as the Platinum Sponsor of the 2026 Chinese New Year Festival & Market Day in Auckland. Co-hosted by the Auckland Chinese Community Centre (ACCC) and Channel 33, this festival was held on 14 February 2026, in celebration of the upcoming Year of the Horse, bringing together families, community groups, and cultural performers.Set against the backdrop of the Auckland Showgrounds, the festival featured over 200 specialist stalls offering traditional Chinese hot delicacies, festive foodstuffs and traditional arts and crafts, attracting over 20,000 visitors. The extensive entertainment programme included lion dances, traditional Chinese songs and performances that brought the spirit of the celebrations to life.Lee Kum Kee set up a captivating booth experience for festivalgoers of all ages, allowing them to explore an extensive range of sauces through delectable tastings, exclusive promotional sales, and the exciting "Chopstick Lucky Dip" prize-giving game, which drew enthusiastic participation throughout the event.In serving the local community, Lee Kum Kee aims to bring traditional festive moments to life. Gary Hui, Business Development Director – Oceania of Lee Kum Kee Sauce, remarked, "Spring Festival represents family, togetherness, and the joy of sharing meals. We are proud to support an event that reflects these values. Whether you are discovering new tastes or enjoying familiar favourites, we hope this festival brings joy and connection to all."A trusted household name for generations, Lee Kum Kee is renowned for its authentic Asian sauces that inspire home cooking and festive dining. Through on-going community partnerships and cultural celebrations, Lee Kum Kee remains committed to supporting local communities while promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide through the joy of food.Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #LKK

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions, and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee’s range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee’s rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices, and “Constant Entrepreneurship” combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.