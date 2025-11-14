HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 - Genspark , a leading startup that builds general-purpose AI agents and serves more than 20 million users worldwide, has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider. By leveraging AWS infrastructure and generative AI capabilities, Genspark has reduced product development and operations costs, significantly improving the performance of its generative AI and agentic AI products.Founded in 2023, Genspark developed a suite of intelligent agent products, including its deep research agent that was built to provide comprehensive and trustworthy results while automating complex research tasks. The company also pioneered a general-purpose AI agent—a flexible system that performs diverse tasks without requiring retraining for each new application. Its flagship product, the Super Agent, functions as an all-in-one workspace that supports a range of activities including research, content creation, and office productivity.With AWS's autoscaling solutions, Genspark has improved the cost-performance of GPU workloads and simplified operations management. By using Amazon EC2 Spot Instances, Genspark reduces GPU costs by 60-70%. In addition, by combining the high-performance Cluster Autoscaler for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) with Amazon EC2 Spot Instances, Genspark can secure the required compute capacity while maintaining low costs.AWS's global infrastructure is also helping Genspark enhance end-user access experiences. For example, Genspark's Image Studio feature runs its Flux image generation model on an Amazon EKS cluster powered by Amazon EC2 G6e instances. This approach leverages different GPU instance types to reduce image generation time to tens of seconds, delivering a high-quality image generation experience.A key to building agentic AI applications is seamlessly integrating base model's reasoning and planning abilities, tool-use capabilities, and business-aligned prompt engineering and orchestration to help the application efficiently accomplish predefined objectives. Genspark leverages the Claude family of models on Amazon Bedrock to power key agentic AI workflows in its products, including Super Agent, AI Slides, AI Sheets, AI Designer, and AI Developer. As a fully managed service, it offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) and tools to deploy and operate agents. Using Amazon Bedrock not only improves service resilience, model availability, and responsiveness for Genspark, but also helps the company to reduce the cost of training and fine-tuning models. Amazon Bedrock's prompt caching helps Genspark reduce model inference costs by 72%.Genspark participated in the "AWS Activate 2.0" program and was part of the second cohort of the "AWS Startup Accelerator." The comprehensive technical and resource support that AWS provided helped Genspark accelerate its technical validation and commercial rollout of generative AI products, improving the user experience, and efficiently supporting its global expansion.Justin Liu, co-founder & Chief Architect of Genspark, said: "In the generative AI domain, AWS demonstrates outstanding technological leadership and deep capabilities. Our close collaboration has greatly advanced our breakthroughs in agentic AI product development and cost optimization and has meaningfully improved user experience. Looking ahead, we look forward to deepening our co-innovation with AWS in agentic AI, expanding into broader application scenarios, and jointly shaping a new paradigm for intelligent content access and creation.""Millions of users are already using Genspark network of specialized agents that can conduct every-day activities including research, content creation, and office productivity," said Jason Bennett, VP and Global Head of Startups and Venture Capital at AWS. "By leveraging AWS's AI stack, they've reduced costs by up to 72% while significantly improving performance. This demonstrates how our AI infrastructure and services are enabling startups to scale their AI applications efficiently. We're excited to continue supporting Genspark as they push the boundaries of agentic AI."Hashtag: #AWS #AI #Genspark

ABOUT GENSPARK

Genspark is an all-in-one AI Workspace on a mission to enable the 3-day work week for 1 billion+ knowledge workers. Founded in 2023, the company achieved $50M ARR in just 5 months—the fastest in the agent space. Genspark has raised $160M in 18 months, including a $100M Series A at a $530M valuation in February 2025. Genspark powers agentic AI work tools including Super Agent, AI Slides, AI Sheets, AI Docs, and AI Designer—all built on a proprietary platform combining 30+ AI models, 20+ premium datasets, and 150+ in-house tools. Genspark's hypergrowth validates a fundamental market shift: the world is ready for AI agents that transform how knowledge work gets done.

