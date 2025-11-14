Organised by the Embassy of France in Singapore, and co-presented by Alliance Française de Singapour and Shaw Organisation.

Preferential rates for students and senior citizens for screenings at Shaw Theatres Lido, Shaw Theatres PLQ and Alliance Française de Singapour

The 2025 edition will screen over 30 films spanning action, drama, comedy, literary adaptation and family animation.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 -The magic of French cinema returns to captivate audiences once again as vOilah! French Film Festival brings its 41edition to screens across Singapore from 13 to 30 November 2025. This year's festival spotlights stories of courage, imagination and human connection, a reflection of how French filmmakers continue to illuminate universal experiences through their craft."Cinema remains a vital pillar of our cultural partnership, reflecting the enduring strength and shared aspirations of France and Singapore," said Mr Stephen Marchisio, Ambassador of France to Singapore. "Beyond the screen, every edition of this festival is the result of a shared commitment, a partnership between our countries that thrives on creativity, dialogue and trust. Through films, we exchange ideas, celebrate our diversity, and discover how our stories resonate across cultures. The 41edition of vOilah! is not only a celebration of French artistry, but also of the enduring bond between our nations and the belief that culture remains one of the strongest bridges between people."Echoing this celebration of cross-cultural friendship, festival partner Shaw Organisation continues to champion the belief that cinema transcends language, connecting people through stories that inspire reflection and understanding."French films have a unique way of capturing the human spirit, revealing how art can bridge worlds and spark understanding," said Christopher Shaw, Executive Vice-President at Shaw Organisation. "We hope this year's festival with its thoughtfully curated programme will not only entertain, but also inspire reflection, imagination and conversation long after the credits roll."French cinema's enduring relationship with literature takes centre stage in this year's selection, transforming acclaimed novels and real events into moving, cinematic experiences., directed by, adapts Commander Mohamed Bida's memoirinto a gripping political thriller.delivers a commanding performance as Bida, leading a team of French officers in a tense 13-day evacuation during the fall of Kabul, alongsideas a young Franco-Afghan humanitarian andas an American journalist caught in the chaos. Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, the film captures both the adrenaline and humanity behind one of the decade's defining moments.Alongside this film, four other adaptations further highlight the creative dialogue between literature and film., andeach reinterpret their source material in strikingly different ways, from childhood introspection and psychological tension to architectural ambition. Together, these five films underscore how French cinema continues to breathe visual and emotional life into the written word.Expanding on the festival's focus with imaginative storytelling, this year's line-up also ventures into the realm of science fiction, a genre through which French cinema continues to explore the boundaries of technology, identity and existence itself.Featured in the Mostra Internazionale d'Arte Cinematografica, la Biennale di Venezia 2025 and based on Laurent Gaudé's science fiction novel is, directed by. The film throws viewers into a dystopian Paris divided by class and controlled by a predictive AI.andheadline this noir-tinged thriller, blurring the line between surveillance and freedom.Building on the futuristic intrigue of, directed byand starringand, delves into the unsettling relationship between creator and creation as a novelist turns to artificial intelligence for inspiration, only to find her own autonomy slipping away.In, by, a haunting mother–daughter drama unfolds against a disquieting new reality, blurring the lines between body, transformation and control. Another must-see is, wherereimagines a classic existential tale, followingas an ordinary man confronting a vast and perilous world after an inexplicable occurrence changes him forever. Together, these films showcase French cinema's boldness in using science fiction not for spectacle alone, but as a look into the human condition.From whimsical adventures to tender tales of friendship, the festival offers films for the whole family, reminding us that the joy of storytelling transcends age. Whether it's a child's first encounter with the silver screen or a parent's nostalgic return to the cinema, this year's line-up promises shared laughter, wonder, and a renewed love for film.Audiences young and old can embark on adventures with, directed by, where 12-year-old Tian (played by) befriends a lost panda cub in the misty mountains of China. With performances byand, the film is a heartwarming testament to courage and empathy.Another unmissable family film is, directed byand. The film, which won the Public's Choice Award at Annecy 2025, follows a young Belgian girl growing up in Japan as she discovers joy and heartbreak through the eyes of innocence.Several titles reinterpret real figures and historic moments through a distinctly French lens., directed byand starringand, reconstructs the monumental creation of La Grande Arche de la Défense - the modernist symbol of Parisian ambition commissioned by President François Mitterrand. At its core lies the portrait of a visionary architect torn between idealism and the weight of politics, driven by a relentless pursuit of perfection. It's a film about art, power and human conviction, echoing the spirit of innovation and resilience that defines French architectural history.Other key screenings exploring the strength and complexity of the human spirit includeby, starringas an elusive billionaire whose immense fortune masks a life of rivalry, desire and fragile vulnerability. In contrast,bypays tribute to, the Congolese surgeon and Nobel Peace Prize laureate celebrated for his compassion and moral courage. Both films offer powerful portraits of resilience; individuals defined not by circumstance, but by the choices that reveal their deepest humanity.Prepare to be whisked away by films that capture France's essence. This selection of titles transports audiences through France in all its moods and colours, from the glamour of Parisian runways to the quiet corners of small towns., by, featuresandin a moving intersection of glamour and mortality. Set amid the frenzy of Paris Fashion Week, it weaves together the stories of three women, a filmmaker, a model and a makeup artist whose paths collide in moments of vulnerability and solidarity.The time twisting tale,, from, bridges centuries in a lyrical drama about family, art and the legacy of memory. Premiering at the Cannes International Film Festival, it featuresand, telling the story of a contemporary inheritance story with a 19th-century Parisian odyssey, a poetic dialogue between generations.To make French cinema accessible to everyone, the festival is once again partnering with People's Association to bring PG-rated screenings beyond traditional theatres to community clubs, integrated community hubs and other public spaces. In partnership with Sentosa Development Corporation, open-air screenings will also take place at Palawan Beach. These initiatives continue a long-standing tradition of bringing stories to where people gather, transforming everyday spaces into cinemas. Through these free and family-friendly screenings, vOilah! extends the joy of French storytelling to new audiences across generations, fostering connection, curiosity and a shared love of film in the heart of Singapore's communities.Students and senior citizens can also enjoy preferential ticket rates for screenings at Alliance Française and Shaw Theatres, ensuring that French cinema remains within reach to audiences of all ages. With tickets priced at $11 (standard tickets at $16, and $14.50 for Alliance Française and Singapore Film Society members), the festival continues its commitment to making the magic of cinema available to all.Festival audiences can look forward to special appearances by acclaimed guests including) and).They will attend selected screenings, Q&A sessions and workshops, offering Singaporean audiences an intimate glimpse into the artistry and inspiration behind their films.The 41vOilah! French Film Festival warmly invites you to experience the magic of French cinema, its passion, artistry and heart. Be sure to catch this year's diverse line-up of films, from powerful real-life dramas to uplifting family tales, and immerse yourself in stories that remind us why cinema continues to inspire, connect and move us all.Details of all the films for vOilah! French Film Festival 2025 can be found here For ticketing and more information on the vOilah! French Film Festival 2025, please refer to voilah.sg To access and download vOilah! French Film Festival 2025 pictures, please visit vOilah! French Film Festival 2025 Images

About the 41st vOilah! French Film Festival

From 13 to 30 November 2025, the vOilah! French Film Festival returns for its 41st edition, proudly presented by the Embassy of France in Singapore in collaboration with local distributors, partners, and cultural institutions. This year's festival features over 30 films, from gripping true stories and powerful literary adaptations to heartwarming family adventures that showcase the creativity and diversity of contemporary French cinema.



As Singapore's longest-running foreign film festival, vOilah! continues to be a cornerstone of the nation's cultural calendar, a platform that celebrates not only the artistry of French storytelling, but also the enduring friendship between France and Singapore.



www.voilah.sg

