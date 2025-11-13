Thai SELECT Restaurants: More than 14 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants will present their signature dishes, allowing guests to savor authentic Thai flavors from across Thailand.

LOS ANGELES, USA - Media Out Reach Newswire - 13 November 2025 – The, proudly announces the, a special event celebrating the excellence of Thai cuisine and thecertification mark in the western United States.The festival aims to advance Thailand'son the global stage through creative storytelling that blends food, culture, and art — presenting the warmth and authenticity of Thai culinary heritage to an international audience.will graciously preside over the opening ceremony atin Los Angeles on, marking an auspicious moment in Thailand's ongoing mission to share its culinary heritage with the world.This year's festival embraces the theme, inspired by the Thai concept of— rich, flavorful, and irresistibly charming. The event recreates the colorful atmosphere of a Thai night market, filled with aromatic dishes, cheerful energy, and cultural creativity that reflects the true spirit of Thailand.Visitors will enjoy a range of engaging experiences, including:Theserves as a vibrant platform to celebrate and elevate the global image of Thai cuisine, reaffirming the value of themark as a trusted symbol of Authentic Thai Taste and promoting pride in Thailand's rich culinary heritage.Hashtag: #ThaiSELECT

