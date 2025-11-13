Strategic realignment powering Bora’s dual-engine businesses model

Company reported quarterly basic EPS of NT$5.09, with a loss per share of NT$1.49 from discontinued operations. Operating income reached NT$1,063 million and net income for continued operations came in at NT$822 million, resulting in quarterly EBITDA of NT$1,283 million, well on track to reclaim 2023 core P&L indicators.

By the end of 3Q25, Bora's operational integration and strategic streamlining efforts have been fully executed, meeting all targeted objectives. This milestone has led to a record-high CDMO business profitability, clear evidence that Bora's dual-engine model is now entering its next phase of balanced but scalable growth.

Fueled by expanded capacity and the addition of new dosage forms, Bora's CDMO business grew 56.5% year-to-date through 3Q25, reaching over NT$7.3 billion and returning to a sequential growth trajectory.

Pharma sales revenues fluctuated as legacy inventory phased out, and new products are still awaiting approvals. Generics portfolio competitiveness remains a key focus area in the near term. Led by Vigafyde, Bora's rare disease portfolio continued to gain impressive market share with the vigabatrin franchise across three dosage forms continues. The Company targets to file its next specialty pharma product by year end to accelerate the rare neurology disease business. The Company also targets to market branded Deflazacort tablets by 2025 year end as a new driver for the business.

The Company expects NTD to remain in the range of NTD 30-31 per USD for its operational planning.

Share capital increased 19.99% during the quarter from stock dividend distribution, employee stock option exercise and convertible bond conversions.

The Board approved Level-1 ADR issuance with each ADR share corresponding to 1/5 common share and total ADR issuance <10% of outstanding shares to enhanced market trust and investor service.



3Q2025 Operational Achievements & Full Year Outlook

As the Company ramps up its Maple Grove site, the momentum for U.S. manufacturing has been encouraging. Several clinical-stage clients are now transitioning into long-term strategic partnerships, with project scale and client size both increasing. Maple Grove is well positioned to be the Center of Excellence for scale-up and U.S. supply-chain integration for Bora.

Large molecule CDMO operation revenues saw nearly 50% increase over the previous quarter, driven by one new ADC client and several change orders in addition to Cipla's own labeled product launch under the collaboration agreement. Positioned as a one-stop CDMO platform alongside Bora Pharmaceuticals, Bora Biologics is now fully accelerating its CDMO operations

Discontinued loss per share (from the closure of the Plymouth production area) reflected the clearance sale of higher-cost inventories from Upsher-Smith's legacy generics and internal supply transfer delayed by regulatory hurdles. These inventory clearance sales are now nearing completion. The greater-than-expected pricing pressure across our low margin generics reinforces the need to accelerate Bora's transition toward higher-value and Branded specialty pharma products.

The Vigabatrin franchise market share expansion continues with the "total patient" indicator seeing breakthrough in October.

Bora continues to focus on DEE (Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies), where legacy compounds fail to meet significant unmet needs. The market is poised for new NCE entrants, expanding the addressable opportunity to roughly US$10 billion over the next 3–5 years. Bora aims to capture this growth through a Ready-to-Use 505(b)(2) pipeline and branded generics.

Bora executed a record level of post-merger CAPEX investment in 2025 and we are progressing in line with our strategic plan. We have expanded our Maryland aseptic fill/finish capacity by approximately 10% while solid and liquid dosage capacity in Minneapolis and Mississauga grew around 3%. The investments allowed Bora to increase our operational efficiency and increase revenue per headcount in the CDMO business by ~30% during the quarter compared to beginning of the year. The CDMO backlog rose to US$296 million, driven by 27 new contracts and over 20 new molecules year-to-date, providing solid visibility into 2026 with 72% commercialized projects. Bora continues to leverage a unified CDMO network to enhance cost competitiveness for our very own Upsher-Smith generics portfolio, while paving the way for selective in-house manufacturing of specialty assets in the U.S. As we look ahead, Bora is entering a phase of disciplined expansion and broader global recognition. Across our CDMO facilities in Asia and North America, we continue to actively navigate tariff and geopolitical challenges and turn them into new opportunities, strengthening supply chain resilience, and deepening collaboration with multinational partners. On the pharma sales side, we continue to shed legacy low margin generics, increase our cashflow, and focus on our high-value generics pipeline, with certain PIV opportunities progressing to maturity in 2026. We remain dedicated on enhancing portfolio quality and increasing our Branded assets through selective specialty drugs, in order to build a more predictable and margin-accretive revenue base that mitigates product commoditization and price degredation. In parallel, we are expanding our capital-market reach into the United States through the OTCQX Level-1 ADR program. We believe the Bora ADR will improve access and transparency for global institutional investors, while enabling overseas employees to participate in Bora's growth. With no dilution and increasing visibility, we are laying the foundation for a stronger and more global 2026, defined by scaled growth, operational synergies, and increasing investor confidence. Global CDMO Operations (excluding intercompany orders from Upsher-Smith) revenues arrived at NT$1.78 billion in the third quarter and back to the sequential growth zone, representing approximately 37.13% of total revenue. A total of 418 million doses were developed and manufactured. Revenue contribution from global top 20 pharmaceutical companies remained steady at approximately 33%. Year-to-date, CDMO revenues grew 18.98% over last year and reached NT$5.27 billion. Bora continues to execute on expanding this customer base to enhance business visibility and stability. Pharma Sales Operations in the third quarter reached a revenue of NT$3.02 billion, down 6.4% YoY, primarily due to discontinuing several products under significant pricing pressure. Pharma Sales accounted for approximately 62.83% of total revenues. Bora will host an English online earnings call at 8:00 p.m. Taiwan time on Nov. 13, 2025, followed by an investor conference hosted by Taishin Securities at the Regent Taipei at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2025. Both events will cover the company's Q3'25 financial and business results and outlook. English Online Earnings Presentation Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/477519089 Bora will participate in the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January in San Francisco. For 1:1 meetings with management, please contact your JP Morgan representative. Q4 2025: Expected in the 2week of March 2026

About Bora

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals ("Bora" or "the Company", 6472.TW) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of "Contributing to Better Health All Over the World". Operating under a "Dual Engine" model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients' quality of life.



By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.bora-corp.com.





