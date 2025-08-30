(Left) LABUBU 4.0, Compact and collectible, LABUBU 4.0 comes in a blind box format and is ideal for fans who want to take their favourite character on the go; (Right) ROCK THE UNIVERSE, This 37cm LABUBU plush is crowned with a glowing pearl heart and features vibrant long fur, making it a standout addition to any collector’s display.

LABUBU 4.0 – Pin for Love Series (Vinyl Plush Pendant Blind Box)



ROCK THE UNIVERSE – Big into Energy Series (Vinyl Plush Doll)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 August 2025 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, partnered with POP MART to launch two of the year’s most anticipated collectibles: LABUBU 4.0 and the ROCK THE UNIVERSE Vinyl Plush Doll from THE MONSTERS series. Released via POP MART’s Official Store on Shopee at 10:00am on 29 August,Fans can look forward torolling out in phases leading up to Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day Sale.Available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the drop introduced a new evolution of LABUBU collectibles. Fans were treated to LABUBU 4.0 vinyl plush pendants, designed to clip onto phone cases and personal accessories, as well as the first-ever 37cm long-fur LABUBU plush inspired by cosmic energy and dreamlike visuals.LABUBU’s popularity continues to grow worldwide. With each new release, the character inspires creativity and connection among collectors. Whether clipped onto a phone or placed on a display shelf, these new formats give fans fresh ways to express their love for LABUBU.Following the overwhelming demand, Shopee and POP MART will be restocking both items in limited batches from now through the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day sale period. This offers fans a second chance to secure these highly sought-after collectibles.Hashtag: #Shopee #Labubu #Popmart

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.





Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and Monee.