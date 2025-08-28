BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 - A joint event marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in World War II will be held at the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum on August 30, highlighting the shared experiences of U.S. and Chinese forces during the conflict.Under the theme of "Remembering History, Cherishing Peace, Honoring Heroes, and Building the Future," the event will bring together Chinese and American guests, including scholars and descendants of commanders who served in the China-Burma-India Theater.Members of U.S. Gen. Joseph Stilwell's family are expected to attend, including his grandson John Easterbrook and great-granddaughters Nancy Millward and Susan Cole. Stilwell, who led American forces in the region, is remembered as a key figure in U.S.-China wartime cooperation.Stilwell's name is most closely associated with the Stilwell Road, a strategic supply route built during World War II to connect the northeastern Indian town of Ledo with Yunnan's provincial capital, Kunming, via Tengchong. Spanning 1,726 kilometers, the route transported more than 50,000 tons of supplies to Chinese battlefields.Construction of the highway began in 1942, involving American army engineers, as well as Chinese, Indian, and Burmese workers who faced challenging conditions of jungle, swamps, and mountains. While U.S. bulldozers were airdropped into remote areas, much of the work relied on manual labor. The dangers and difficulties encountered along the way gave the route the nickname "A Man a Mile Road."Completed in early 1945, the road played a vital role in sustaining Chinese forces until Japan's surrender later that year. Today, portions of the route have been rebuilt into modern highways, facilitating trade between China and neighboring countries.The August 30 event will look back at this history while also emphasizing the importance of future cooperation. Organizers said the commemoration is intended to honor those who contributed to the war effort and to remind younger generations of the value of peace and international partnership.For the Stilwell family, the event reflects both personal and historical ties. "The friendship forged during those years continues to be remembered," one organizer said, noting that Stilwell's descendants see the commemoration as both a remembrance and a reaffirmation of connections built eight decades ago.Hashtag: #CGTN

