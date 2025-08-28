BJAK 9.9 Mega Giveaway

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 - BJAK, Malaysia’s leading insurance comparison platform, has launched its 9.9 Mega Giveaway. Running from 25 August to 9 September 2025, the campaign invites Malaysians to sign up with BJAK for a free vehicle insurance quote and stand a chance to win exclusive lifestyle and tech prizes, while reinforcing the importance of timely protection.Participants can expect coveted rewards, including the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R, Sony BRAVIA 8 65” Mini LED TV, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, Nintendo Switch 2, Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker, and more. Winners will be announced on 10 September 2025.As an exclusive reward, customers who renew specifically on 9 September 2025 will also receive a FREE BJAK VIP Rescue Plan, which includes unlimited towing and an extended engine & gear warranty.The campaign is further amplified with BJAK’s new jingle MV “ BJAK BJAK Hei ”, featuring Shaheizy Sam, Mekyun, and Arwind Kumar, adding a fun, relatable twist to insurance renewal.The BJAK 9.9 Mega Giveaway is part of the ‘Ini Baru BJAK’ campaign, showcasing BJAK’s mission to provide Malaysians with VIP protection, great savings, and exciting rewards. It’s an initiative to help Malaysians make informed decisions and enjoy the perks of staying insured.For more information and participation, visit BJAK.com Hashtag: #BJAK99Mega #BJAKVIP #IniBaruBJAK

About BJAK

BJAK is Malaysia’s #1 insurance comparison and renewal platform, helping millions of drivers secure the best coverage in minutes. Partnering with leading insurers, BJAK offers transparent pricing, flexible payments, and exclusive perks like VIP roadside assistance and unlimited towing – delivering convenience, value, and peace of mind to every driver.

