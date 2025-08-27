The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Atlas Consolidated Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based financial services company with a dual-pronged strategy centered on its proprietary technology and strategic investments. Our core mission is to build better banks through technology, lowering costs, increasing efficiencies, and broadening access to everybody.The cornerstone of Atlas's business is HugoHub, a highly flexible and modular business-to-business (B2B) digital banking platform. Designed as a complete "core-to-customer" banking-as-a-service (BaaS) solution,HugoHub allows clients to build and manage full digital banks or seamlessly integrate specific modules into their existing systems. A key differentiator is its "no-code Product Factory," which enables clients to configure and launch new financial products autonomously. The platform also boasts a cloud-agnostic architecture, addressing data sovereignty concerns, and incorporates a unique "Behaviour Engine" and an AI interface to drive customer engagement and provide personalized insights.HugoHub dramatically reduces the cost and complexity of deploying a new digital bank, cutting ongoing operating expenses by orders of magnitude. The platform's streamlined technology and operational model can reduce a bank's annual tech spending by approximately 90% and lower overall operational costs by 75% to 80%. This efficiency is realized by enabling a significantly higher customer-to-staff ratio compared to traditional banking models.For existing financial institutions, HugoHub offers a strategic alternative to costly and high-risk core replacement projects. Instead, its modular design allows banks to implement gradual technological and operational reforms, modernizing their infrastructure without the disruptive and expensive process of a full-scale system overhaul.In addition to its technology platform, Atlas Consolidated strategically invests in financial institutions. This includes Hugosave, a "Wealthcare" app in Singapore that serves as a demonstration of HugoHub's capabilities, and its leading role in the HugoBank consortium in Pakistan, which recently received a digital banking license to promote financial inclusion in the region.The company is supported by its recent Series B funding round, led by Tin Men Capital, with participation from strategic partners like Getz, Inc. and Woodside Holdings Investment Management. This capital will be used to accelerate the global growth of the HugoHub platform into new markets.