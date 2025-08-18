Bupa Hong Kong Connects More Customers to Flexible and Affordable Outpatient Care with Blua Health Pass

Blua Health Pass promotes everyday wellness by making outpatient care more accessible across digital and in-person touchpoints, under Bupa’s commitment to Together for Your Health

Blua Health Pass Lite, priced at HK$250, is ideal for individuals exploring Bupa's network healthcare services.

Moving up, the Blua Health Pass Plus is available for HK$780 per year, catering to those who seek more frequent healthcare interactions, providing greater access and savings on a variety of services.

The most comprehensive offering is the Blua Health Pass Flex, which costs HK$1,800 annually. This premium option is intended for individuals requiring broad and frequent access to outpatient care. Subscribers to the Flex plan can enjoy up to 15 outpatient visits per year, with co-payments ranging from HK$60 to HK$120. The plan covers a wide range of services, including general practice and specialist consultations, physiotherapy, Traditional Chinese Medicine, as well as diagnostic imaging, lab tests, vaccinations, and more.





¹Video consultation and ePharmacy features are provided by our medical service provider.



²Insurance management services are offered through myBupa feature of Blua Health. myBupa is offered, distributed and operated by Bupa (Asia) Limited. Blua Health is not a licensed insurance agent of Bupa (Asia) Limited, nor does it represent Bupa to conduct any insurance activities. The fact that Blua Health provides myBupa feature does not constitute and should not be construed as Blua Health conducting any Regulated Activities as defined by the Insurance Ordinance, Chapter 41 of the Laws of Hong Kong, or any insurance activities.



³Blua Health Pass is a subscription-based membership scheme offered, distributed and operated by Blua (Asia) Services Limited, a company registered in Hong Kong under the Bupa Group. Blua Health Pass is not an insurance product. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to our product leaflet for more details.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 August 2025 - To more effectively meet the evolving needs of healthcare customers in Hong Kong, Bupa Hong Kong is now launching Blua Health Pass, a subscription-based outpatient healthcare solution designed to deliver accessible local care. This programme empowers individuals to take control of their health with ease, flexibility and affordability.With plans starting at just HK$250, Blua Health Pass connects customers to preventative care that meets the everyday wellness needs of today's workforce and health-conscious individuals.Developed to provide greater choice, Blua Health Pass offers seamless access to a wide range of outpatient services across digital and physical touchpoints—making it even more convenient to book appointments with general practitioners, specialists, Traditional Chinese Medical practitioners and physiotherapists. Customers can also track health progress, complete health missions and receive wellness recommendations available through the Blua Health app.Blua Health, Hong Kong's leading one-stop AI-powered mobile app, offers a range of digitally-enabled services including video consultations and ePharmacy¹, rewards for health missions, insurance management², and claims and other results review.Blua Health Pass³ offers three levels of protection, with exclusive rates of up to 67% on standard service fees at around 380 service points and more than 20 specialties across Hong Kong. Customers can take advantage of priority eBooking on the Blua Health App for less wait time, AI-powered health assessments, digital prescription ordering and healthy living rewards. The three plans include:said, "Blua Health Pass helps to fill the outpatient medical needs for individuals without comprehensive insurance: whether they are freelancing, working for a startup, retired, or simply seeking an easier and more affordable way to access everyday care. Members can also stay in control of their healthcare management anytime, anywhere, and fully harness technology to integrate health into everyday life whilst making preventative care more affordable."Sign up for your preferred Blua Health Pass on Blua Health App today. Click this link to subscribe in just five minutes and begin enjoying accessible local care, priority in outpatient appointment bookings and exclusive rates: https://bluahealth.app.link/home Hashtag: #Bupa #BupaHongKong #保柏 #保柏香港 #BluaHealthPass #BluaHealth通行證 #healthcare #日常保健

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bupa – An international health insurance specialist

Established in 1947, Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. We are an international healthcare company serving over 60 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers. Bupa has businesses around the world, principally in Australia, the UK, Spain, Poland, Chile, Hong Kong SAR, India, Türkiye, Brazil, Mexico and New Zealand. We also have associate businesses in Saudi Arabia.



Bupa has been a health insurance specialist in Hong Kong since 1976, offering one-stop solutions across domestic and international health insurance, and healthcare services. Our comprehensive medical insurance schemes are tailored to meet individual needs, and we provide health solutions for companies of all sizes. We also have a team of registered nurses, health management professionals, and doctors who provide various expert healthcare support.



Our healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), became part of Bupa in October 2013. QHMS offers Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services via a network of over 1,650 provider service points in Hong Kong.



For more information, visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/.

