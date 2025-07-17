Chinese mainland REIT market joined the top three largest REIT markets in Asia for the first time with a n 85% increase in market value in 2024

India's office REIT market attracted considerable leasing demand from global capability centres

Data centre and hospitality REITs gained strong investor interest in Japan and Singapore

Market

Number of REITs

Market Value (USD billion)

Market Share (%)

Japan

57

90.8

38.5

Singapore

39

67.4

28.6

Chinese Mainland

58

21.4

9.1

Hong Kong, China

11

16.1

6.8

India

4

11.0

4.6

Thailand

38

8.3

3.5

Malaysia

18

7.7

3.2

The Philippines

8

5.8

2.5

South Korea

24

5.3

2.3

Taiwan, China

6

21.0

0.9

Total

263

235.8

100



Expansion of C-REIT market

Global capability centres drive leasing demand for India office REITs

Looking Ahead

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 17 July 2025 –China and India's Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) markets showed robust growth in 2024 and are expected to continue to attract strong investor interest this year, according toCushman & Wakefield's. The annual report revealed that the Chinese mainland REIT (C-REIT) market achieved a remarkable 85% increase in market value at the end of 2024, surpassing Hong Kong and becoming one of the region's top three REIT markets. In the same period, India's REIT market demonstrated robust growth in the office sector, driven by strong leasing demand for institutional-grade office space. Meanwhile, mature markets such as Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong moved toward stabilization, underlining their long-term resilience.said,The year 2024 saw a breakthrough in C-REIT issuance with 29 new REIT products, including 19 real estate-backed REITs. This represented the highest annual issuance recorded to date. Among product categories, consumer infrastructure REITs led the issuance count with seven new listings, followed by industrial park REITs with six launches. Heading into 2025, the market has maintained its robust trajectory with six REITs launched in Q1, including five real estate-backed products. As of March 31, 2025, a total of 64 public infrastructure REITs were listed in the Chinese mainland, marking a significant period of growth in the market.said,commented,Hashtag: #Cushman&Wakefield

