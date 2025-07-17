CHONGQING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2025 - On July 16, the Global Trade Partner Matching Conference, organized by CFTEC and guided by the Chongqing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and the Chongqing Overseas Chinese Federation, was successfully held.Themed "Empowering with Digital Intelligence, Creating the Future Through Supply Chains," the event aimed to facilitate global trade partner exchanges, expand global trade resources, empower industries, and promote the construction of a cross-border digital trade platform ecosystem.Attendees included representatives from enterprises, institutions, and business associations from ten countries and regions, including Spain, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Hong Kong, China, as well as officials from financial institutions, private enterprises, and relevant departments in Chongqing. Together, they embarked on a new chapter of economic and trade development filled with wisdom and opportunities.Liu Hanjie, chairman of CFTEC, noted that in the context of global economic integration, the stability and efficient operation of supply chains have become crucial for driving economic development. This conference provided participating enterprises with an international communication platform, helping them integrate more quickly into the global trade system and enhancing the competitiveness and risk-resilience of foreign trade enterprises. CFTEC will promote more practical cooperation, injecting new momentum into the collaborative development of global supply chains.CFTEC has been engaged in international trade for over 40 years, maintaining trade relations with more than 80 countries and regions. The organization boasts a large pool of versatile international trade talents and has established numerous cross-border trade brands, including Yumaotong, Yuoutong Cross-Border E-Commerce, and Yupin Yunjin. With an annual import and export capacity of $4 billion, it has repeatedly ranked among the top 500 Chinese enterprises, top 500 service enterprises in China, and top 100 enterprises in Chongqing.Hashtag: #CFTEC

