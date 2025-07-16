Play AR mini game at "Fun Spots" to Unlock Lok Jai Cards and Bring Him Home!

Confide in the Treehole and Relax with LEGO® Brick Sounds

LEGO® "Fun Spot" – Dino Park

Chill Out with Lok Jai at West Kowloon Cultural District

LEGO® "Fun Spot" – West Kowloon Cultural District

Lok Jai Visits LEGO® Stores Too!

Times Square, Causeway Bay – Lok Jai is enjoying a giant scoop of vanilla ice cream—can you resist?

– Lok Jai is enjoying a giant scoop of vanilla ice cream—can you resist? Langham Place, Mong Kok – Lok Jai is skateboarding and bursting with energy and joy.

– Lok Jai is skateboarding and bursting with energy and joy. K11 Musea LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui – Lok Jai is ready for the beach with a floatie and goggles, inviting you to dive into a cool summer adventure!

Limited-Time Offers Until August 31, 2025

Appendix - LEGO® Let's Take a Brick West Kowloon Cultural District Special Deals



No Venue / F&B and Shop Special Offers Art Park & Freespace 1. PANO 10% off

9折



2. Café Bohème

港灣小館 A complimentary soft drink upon spending $200 (Dine- in only)

於餐廳內消費滿港幣$200可獲送汽水一杯 3. Hooman 10% off

9折 4. Lau Bak Livehouse

留白 12% off (dine-in only)

堂食88折 Xiqu Centre



5. Star Place

明星樓（粵菜宴會廳） Each customer can enjoy free dessert of the day for lunch

每位顧客於午市惠顧可免費獲贈是日精選甜品 6. Linong Tea

立農茗茶 10% off regular price products

正價貨品9折 7. Tong Tea

餇茶號 10% off

9折 8. Major Cellar

美酒滙 Enjoy $100 discount upon spending $1,000

買滿港幣1,000元可減港幣100元



9. Rex Music

域斯琴行 A complimentary class upon enrolling in any of the four instrument experience classes

報讀4堂樂器體驗課程額外贈送一堂 10. Eat East

波仔 10% off on regular price Eat East product

正價波仔產品9折



11.



Kafook Florist

嘉馥花卉 12% off in-stock products (including preserved flowers, bouquets, floral materials, plants and orchids)

10% off flower baskets over HK$1,500 (Discount not applicable to discounted items and shipping fees)

任何現貨（包括保鮮花，花束，花材，植物及蘭花）88折

凡訂製花籃滿港幣$1,500以上9折

（折扣不適用於特價貨品及所有運輸費用） 12. Chinese Culture and Art Development Centre

中國文化藝術發展中心 Chess Set 25% off

國際象棋一副75折



13.

Zero to One Tea Culture Promotion Centre

茶創樂茶藝推廣中心

10% off regular price products

One free box of tea upon spending of HK$250 (regular price)

正價貨品9折及

實價滿港幣$250即可免費獲贈指定茶葉一盒 14. Rainbow Creative Arts 50% off on any trial art lesson



半價試堂優惠 15. Natural is Best

自然派 5% off

95折

No Venue / F&B and Shop Special Offers M+ 16. AGATE 璞 A glass of selected non-alcoholic drink upon any spending

於餐廳內消費可獲送指定一杯飲品（非酒精類） WKCDA Tower 17. PHILLIPS CAFE 10% off on a la carte menu

單點菜式9折 HKPM 18. Cupping Room 10% off food and drinks (excluding retail products)

食品或飲品9折優惠（零售產品除外） 19. Shi Shang House

食尚館 10% off (dine-in and takeaway)

9折（堂食及外賣適用）

20.

Crepes and Bakes

A complimentary soft drink upon spending $200 (Dine- in only)

於餐廳內消費滿港幣$200可獲送汽水一杯 21. King Lung Heen

璟瓏軒 10% off a la Carte menu (dine-in only)

堂食菜式單點9折 Food Truck 22. Pineapple Canteen

菠蘿仔食堂 10% off

9折 23. Book Brothers

大師兄美食車 10% off

9 折 24. Pat Chun Saucy Truck

八珍醬園美食車 10% off (except pork knuckles, ginger stew and sauce)

9 折（豬腳薑及醬料除外） 25. Lucky Station

幸運站 10% off

9折 26. SawadeeCar 10% off

9折 27. The Butchers Truck 10% off

9 折 Pop Up 28. Tiger Sugar

老虎堂 HK$5 discount on drinks

茶飲減港幣 5 元 29. 852 Eight Five Two Enjoy HK$10 discount upon spending HK$100

買滿港幣100元可減港幣10元

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2025 - This summer, LEGO® Group teams up with popular minifigure Lok Jai to invite everyone in Hong Kong—young and old—to "Take a Brick" and enjoy a slower, more joyful summer! From July 12 to August 31, 2025, LEGO® Hong Kong presents the "Let's Take a Brick" campaign, where Lok Jai will pop up at eight "Fun Spots" across the city to help you discover your own map of happiness, filled with relaxing and fun moments.All "Fun Spots" across the city are equipped with AR mini game - scan the QR code and complete the designated task at each location to unlock Lok Jai collectible card. Then, head to any LEGO® Certified Store or the LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong with two or more Lok Jai collectible cards, to redeem a Build-A-Mini figure and bring Lok Jai home!This summer, Let's Take a Brick! Let Lok Jai join you in playing, laughing, and shouting with joy—making it your most carefree and fun-filled holiday yet!The first "Fun Spot" is located at Dino Park on the 5th floor of Phase 1, New Town Plaza, where a delightful LEGO® experience awaits!At the entrance, you'll find a 5-meter-tall LEGO® treehouse, where you can complete your "happiest summer building homework." Inside, listen to relaxing music made with LEGO® bricks, helping you unwind and recharge.There's also a 3-meter-tall Lok Jai photo spot where you can capture your most fun-filled moments. And don't miss the fidget spinner building zone, where you can unleash your creativity and immerse yourself in the world of LEGO® bricks. Every scene is infused with signature LEGO® humor and joy!Location: Dino Park, 5/F, Phase 1, New Town PlazaDate: July 12 – August 31, 2025Event Hours: 7:00 AM – 10:00 PMLEGO® Treehouse Hours: 2:30 PM – 7:30 PMLok Jai, your best summer buddy, is also waiting for you across multiple Fun Spots in the West Kowloon Cultural District—perfect for enjoying sunshine and art! At the High Lawn near Art Park, you'll find a 3-meter inflatable Lok Jai holding a bright orange balloon, relaxing on a colorful picnic mat, inviting you to enjoy the breeze and your snacks.In front of the, creative Lok Jai becomes an artist, wearing a signature beret and holding a brush and palette. Join him in painting and feel the artistic vibes on the lawn!Next, head over to, now transformed into "Lok Jai Street," where Lok Jai stands next to a Hong Kong-style street sign waiting for your classic "I was here" photo moment!As one of the best sunset viewing spots in Hong Kong,glows with magic during golden hour. Don't miss your chance to snap a selfie with Lok Jai as the sky and sea are painted in dreamy shades of red and gold.Finally, unleash your creativity at the's Free Build Area, where you can build your imagination with LEGO® bricks, de-stress, and let your creativity take flight!Extra Perks! Unlock all 4 exclusive Lok Jai collectible cards in West Kowloon Cultural District, and you can enjoy up to 50% off special deals at designated shops. (See appendix for details.)Locations: Art Park High Lawn, Hong Kong Palace Museum Lawn, Harbourside Lawn East and WestDate: July 12 – August 31, 2025Secret Garden Free Build Area Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Sat & Sun)Lok Jai is also appearing atacross the city!Join the "Fun Spot" event and unlock two or more Lok Jai collectible cards to redeem a free Build-A-Mini LEGO® figure. Plus, enjoy special gifts with your LEGO® purchases! Receive a free 30689 Birthday Party Animals with any LEGO® boxset purchase. Spend $350 or more to get a LEGO® Yoyo, and $500 or more to receive an exclusive LEGO® Tote Bag.At the New Town Plaza LEGO® Certified Store, don't miss the exclusive offer: spend $680 or more on any LEGO® boxset and receive a LEGO® Picnic Mat—available in limited quantities while supplies last.For more details, please follow the official LEGO® Hong Kong Facebook page and Instagram account.Hashtag: #LEGO #LokJai

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.



The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide.



For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit www.LEGO.com/aboutus.



LEGO and the LEGO logo are the trademarks of the LEGO Group. © 2025 The LEGO Group.

