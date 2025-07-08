Successful Tokyo Roadshow Event Introduces Asia’s Unparalleled Ultra-Luxury Living to Japan

In the Photo (from Left to Right): 1. Miss Benjaporn Waewkraihong, Sales Manager of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok 2. Mr. Jesda Charoensook, Head of Marketing, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok 3. Miss Melissa Chollasap, Managing Director of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok 4. Mr. Kenichi Tamamura, Chief Operation Officer, List International Realty Co., Ltd. 5. Miss Yuki Chiba, Sales Associates, List Sotheby’s International Realty Tokyo 6. Mr. Kohei Takei, General Manager, List Sotheby’s International Realty Thailand

STUTTGART, GERMANY / TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 -Porsche Design Tower Bangkok has partnered with List Sotheby's International Realty as its agent representative in the Japanese real estate market, expanding its reach to one of Asia's most sophisticated ultra-luxury markets. This strategic alliance introduces Porsche Design's first residential tower in Asia to Japanese clientele, offering an unprecedented living experience that embodies exceptional design and functionality. List Sotheby's International Realty, with its prestigious network and deep expertise in Japan's ultra-luxury real estate segment, connects discerning Japanese buyers with this landmark development.Marking the market entrance, a high-profile roadshow event was held on June 25, at Porsche Studio Ginza, joined by distinguished guests. During the event, prospective investors experienced immersive presentations highlighting the functional excellence and exquisite designs of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok. The 'Sky Villa' residences and 'Passion Spaces', the ultimate luxury garages, generated significant interest from Japanese connoisseurs seeking unparalleled real estate opportunities. The appeal of the high-rise lies in its world-class specifications, attention to detail, and uncompromising quality–values that resonate strongly with Japanese appreciation for craftsmanship and precision.Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, the first of its kind in Asia, represents Thai premier developer Ananda Development's real estate expertise and the timeless design philosophy of the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design. This landmark collaboration sets a new benchmark in ultra-luxury living, merging international design excellence with local market insights.For detailed information and updates on Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, visit List Sotheby's International Realty and pdtowerbangkok.com Hashtag: #PorscheDesignTowerBangkok #PDTB

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Porsche Design:

In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Following his vision to take the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the automotive world, he created the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and design language can still be seen in all Porsche Design products today. Every Porsche Design product stands for extraordinary precision and perfection, boasts a high level of technological innovation and seamlessly combines intelligent functionality and puristic design. Created by Studio F. A. Porsche in Austria, our products are sold worldwide in Porsche Design stores, high-end department stores, exclusive specialist retailers and the official online store ( porsche.com).

