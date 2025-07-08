Dorsett Mongkok Grants Travellers' 3 Wishes: 3 Extra Perks, 26-Hour Stays & 20% Savings on Direct Bookings

With Easy 5-stop Disneyland access & free shuttle to Hong Kong's top attractions

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - This summer, experience Hong Kong's magic at Dorsett Mongkok, the award-winning 4-star hotel crowned a TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice for 13 consecutive years. Located just steps from Hong Kong Disneyland Resort – where the 20th Anniversary "Magical Party" begins June 28, 2025 – the hotel invites travellers to book its exclusive packages. Guests may choose from options such as Airport Express tickets, a complimentary dim sum meal, room upgrades and more. Dorsett Mongkok offers an ideal location in the heart of Hong Kong's attractions. The property sits just a 7-minute walk from Olympic MTR Station and Olympian City shopping mall. For further exploration, the hotel's complimentary shuttle provides direct access to popular destinations including Tsim Sha Tsui and West Kowloon - home to Hong Kong's premier cultural attractions. Guests can unlock special benefits through the Dorsett 3 Wishes room package.

Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong

This 13-time TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice winner features 285 rooms, including Family Quad Rooms for four. Ideally located between Mong Kok and Tai Kok Tsui, the hotel is just 7 minutes from Olympic MTR Station, surrounded by local eateries, with complimentary shuttles to Tsim Sha Tsui and West Kowloon. Visit: www.mongkok.dorsetthotels.com

