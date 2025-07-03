SunJoy Global Insurance Plan II, SunGift Global Insurance Plan II and Stellar Multi-Currency Insurance Plan II offer market-leading flexible Death Benefit Settlement Solution, multiple Contingent Policy Owner Arrangement and Interim Policy Owner Arrangement

Market-leading flexible Death Benefit Settlement Option

Policy owners can mix and match multiple death benefit payout patterns with a Flexible Option, moving beyond package-based death benefit payment options.

Policy owners can design their own payout patterns for each beneficiary or choose a designated lump-sum payout upon designated life events of the beneficiary – such as graduating from university, getting married or having a child.

If the Designated Insured passes away, the Continuation Option3,4 allows the Original Policy to immediately terminate and a New Policy to be formed, with a beneficiary becoming both the New Insured and the new policy owner5 (if applicable).

Market-rare multiple Contingent Policy Owner Arrangement and Interim Policy Owner Arrangement

Policy owners can designate up to three Contingent Policy Owners and designate up to three Interim Policy Owners for one of the Contingent Policy Owners 6 in sequence, ensuring the policy's value and wealth is seamlessly passing on to future generations.

in sequence, ensuring the policy's value and wealth is seamlessly passing on to future generations. Interim Policy Owners will hold the policy on behalf of the Contingent Policy Owner until he/she attains the designated age or until the specified date is reached. They will have Restricted Administrative Rights to manage the policy, ensuring the wealth is transferred according to the policy owner's plan.

Upgraded Product Features

Early Value Lock-in Option7: Starting from the 5th policy anniversary, the policy owner can apply to transfer 10%-50% of the policy's value to the Value Lock-in Account each policy year.

Whole life protection: The benefit term is extended to the whole life of the current insured (for single life) or the younger insured (for joint life).

Enhanced Guaranteed Death Benefit: 105%*/105%-120%** of total premium paid.



[*Only applicable to SunJoy Global Insurance Plan II and SunGift Global Insurance Plan II]



[**Only applicable to Stellar Multi-Currency Insurance Plan II]

Extended Incapacity Benefit coverage8: In addition to being diagnosed as mentally incapacitated, policy owners diagnosed with coma9, major head trauma10 or paralysis11 can have a family member appointed as the Incapacity Benefit Recipient to file a claim.

Extended Waiver of Premium Benefit:



If the insured, who is also the policy owner, is diagnosed as suffering from Total Permanent Disability due to Injury or Sickness before age 70, Client can enjoy Waiver of Premium Benefit12.



If the policy owner, who is not the insured, passes away or is diagnosed as suffering from Total Permanent Disability before age 70 due to Injury or Sickness, Client can enjoy Payor Benefit12.

Academic Achievement Awards: An award is paid based on the insured's academic achievement in the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, TOEFL, IELTS, International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, Mainland Gaokao, SAT, or upon receiving an unconditional offer of admission to a full-time undergraduate program of the world's top 10 universities.



[Only applicable to Stellar Multi-Currency Insurance Plan II]

Flexible choice of withdrawal currency: SunWallet supports currency exchange in up to 17 currencies, enabling easier 24/7 policy management



SunJoy Global Insurance Plan II/SunGift Global Insurance Plan II (5-pay) - Up to 74% of the annualized first year premium # ;

; SunJoy Global Insurance Plan II/SunGift Global Insurance Plan II (2-pay) - Up to 10% of the annualized first year premium # ;

; Stellar Multi-Currency Insurance Plan II - Up to 93% of the annualized first year premium^.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2025 - Sun Life today announced the launch of an upgraded suite of savings insurance products. The upgraded products – SunJoy Global Insurance Plan II, SunGift Global Insurance Plan II, and Stellar Multi-Currency Insurance Plan II – are among Sun Life's most popular offerings. Key enhancements include the introduction of a market-leadingmix of multiple Death Benefit Settlement Options, multiple Contingent Policy Ownerand Interim Policy Owner Arrangement. These upgrades are designed to help Clients capture wealth growth while seamlessly planning their wealth legacy., said: "At Sun Life, we're committed to putting our Clients at the centre of everything we do. We understand their evolving needs in wealth accumulation and legacy planning for both the present and the future. The innovative and flexible design of the SunJoy Global and SunGift Global series, along with the Stellar Multi-Currency Insurance Plan, plays a pivotal role in helping Clients shape their wealth legacy and meet increasingly diverse needs. These three upgraded savings insurance plans are equipped with brand-new wealth legacy features, empowering Clients to achieve their financial goals while offering unparalleled flexibility in passing on their wealth to future generations. Moving forward, we will continue to drive product innovation, offering pioneering protection and wealth planning solutions to help the public achieve lifetime financial security."The three upgraded savings plans are participating insurance plans. The two major enhancements include:The product upgrades enable Clients to tailor their wealth management and legacy plans according to their needs. The plans offer a variety of protections targeting different life stages, helping Clients cope with unexpected challenges, including:From now until July 31, 2025, Clients successfully apply upgraded series of savings insurance products can enjoy the following offers:Hashtag: #SunLife永明 #永明金融 #SunLife #儲蓄保險 #分紅保險 #財富傳承 #萬年青 #星河尊享 #星河傳承 #永越 #身故保障 #後補保單主權人 #保單暫托人 #savingsinsurance #participatinginsurance #wealthlegacy #SunJoy #SunGift #Stellar #deathbenefit #policyowner #contingentpolicyowner #interimpolicyowner

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.55 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.



Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.



