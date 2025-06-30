Get e-vouchers from as low as RM1 on Shopee Malaysia, redeemable on AirAsia MOVE for flights, hotels, rides, and more!

Category

E-Voucher Value

You Pay on Shopee

City Rides

RM5 AirAsia Ride voucher

RM1

Airport Ride

RM10 Airport Ride voucher (KLIA Terminal 1 & KLIA Terminal 2)

RM2

Hotels

RM377 Hotel voucher

RM300

SNAP! (Flight + Hotel)

RM377 Flight + Hotel bundle voucher

RM300

Non-AirAsia Flights

RM70 voucher for non-AirAsia flights

RM50

Duty-Free

RM50 e-voucher for duty-free purchases

RM30

RM100 e-voucher for duty-free purchases

RM50



