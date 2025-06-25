Completing Water Acquisitions : Finalizing agreements for the remaining 109 net acre-feet in the coming months, supported by our $40M construction loan commitment from Voya.



Scottsdale, Arizona - Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025 - Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") is pleased to share progress in securing water rights for its 995-home Sage Ranch development in Tehachapi, California. This update highlights Greenbriar's advancements toward meeting water supply goals, clarifies fair pricing benchmarks, and emphasizes our partnering efforts with local water rights holders and the City of Tehachapi.Greenbriar is pleased to announce that we have secured 188 net acre-feet (282 base acre-feet) of adjudicated water rights in the Tehachapi Basin, either through direct ownership or binding option agreements. With only 109 net acre-feet (164 base acre-feet) needed to reach the 297 net acre-feet required for our Water Supply Assessment (WSA), we are plan to complete this milestone in the foreseeable future. From 2024 court filings using excerpts from the Tehachapi Cummings County Water District, the Tehachapi Basin has a robust surplus, including over 2,400 adjudicated acre-feet of unused water annually from an 8,020 base acre-feet allocation and a court filed 23,000+ acre-feet of state water, ensuring ample supply to support the local community. The adjudicated Tehachapi basin contains 370,000 acre-feet.Note that Greenbriar at this moment is choosing adjudicated deeded water rights (versus river water from the State Water Project) and we are working with local owners of water rights to obtain the additional increment required.Greenbriar in its informed opinion, anticipates future purchases to remain within a fair range of $8,000 to $11,000 per acre-feet (albeit with some upside pressure due to Greenbriar's short-term demand requirement on the market), reflecting the basin's overall surplus supply and ensuring equitable value for all parties. Related benchmarks include a company director selling at $10,000 per baseline acre-feet purchased by Golden Hills in 2024, and a purchase in 2023 and 2024 by the City of Tehachapi for 23 baseline acre-feet from the Gerson Stiekman Trust (2023) and 55 baseline acre-feet from the Bozenich Trust (2024), each for $7,500.Regrettably, there is an inaccurate data point in the local media stating that our firm paid $29,000 per baseline acre foot for water in a July 2024 article. To clarify -- the price Greenbriar paid for this option was not $29,000 per acre feet, but rather less than $11,000 per acre feet. Greenbriar is actively working with local media to correct this inaccurate $29,000 figure, reinforcing our commitment to transparency and accurate market data.Once Greenbriar secures the remaining 109 net acre-feet, we anticipate in our opinion, a softening and likely decline of water prices in the Tehachapi Basin, driven by the market's significant surplus. With over 2,400 acre-feet of adjudicated water unused each year and 23,000+ acre-feet of state water available, the basin's overall supply far exceeds current demand. After completing our purchases, Greenbriar believes that the absence of its buying activity is likely to lead to prices stabilizing at lower levels, rather than the current benchmarks of $8,000 to $11,000 driven solely by Greenbriar. The above is verified by many government parties willing to lease Greenbriar adjudicated water, but Greenbriar believes that direct ownership is the current way to proceed.This shift likely represents an opportunity for water rights holders to monetize idle assets and for future projects to access water cost-effectively, aligning with our shared goal of sustainable resource use.Greenbriar views this as a positive step toward a more efficient and accessible water market, benefiting the Tehachapi community and beyond.Greenbriar is working to collaborate with key water rights holders in a collegial and mutually beneficial manner to secure the remaining water rights. Our approach prioritizes fair pricing, open communication, and shared commitment to unlocking the value of unused water, which currently generates minimal leasing to no revenue for owners while supporting low-cost agricultural leases. By working together, we aim to create opportunities that advance Sage Ranch while providing economic benefits for water owners, fostering a spirit of partnership that strengthens the Tehachapi Basin's water market.Greenbriar is working to deepen its collaboration with the City of Tehachapi, the California State Water Resources Control Board, and other regional partners as we finalize our water portfolio. Our roadmap includes:Greenbriar's progress in securing water rights reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering Sage Ranch as a beacon of sustainable living. With strong committed financing from Voya, a path to meeting water needs, and collaborative partnerships, we are poised to create a vibrant community that enhances Tehachapi's economic and environmental landscape. The anticipated softening of water prices post-acquisition will further support sustainable development in the region, creating opportunities for all stakeholders. We extend our gratitude to our shareholders, water rights holders, and the City of Tehachapi for their support and look forward to sharing further milestones as we bring Sage Ranch to fruition.Greenbriar has timely filed to the Appeal Court the PREB approval to our PREPA approved settlement. The settlement requires the completion of some terms in the draft PPOA and this additional language is required to make the settlement complete.The company's independent professional engineers are replotting the 6,726 approved lots (67% of that belong to our property) to better connect the first 400 units to the existing water and sewage lines.Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.Jeffrey J. 