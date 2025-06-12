2025 Sustainable and Constructive News Awards Now Open for Entries

The 2025 Sustainable and Constructive News Awards are now officially open for submissions.

Print: Primarily text-based reporting, supplemented with photos or charts (excluding animation or multimedia web content).

Video: News reports or feature documentaries, categorized as either short or long format.

Multimedia: Integrative storytelling combining text, video, and other media, with a strong emphasis on interactive and participatory elements via social platforms.

Audio (including radio and podcasts): Single-topic news reports, commentaries, or interviews featuring voice-based narratives, ambient sounds, and sound effects.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2025 - The 2025 Sustainable and Constructive News Awards are now officially open for submissions. Under the theme "Raise Your Voice, Brighten the World; Report the Truth, Strengthen Its Power," the Awards call on journalists to merge professional reporting skills with a commitment to sustainability—transforming journalism into a powerful force for public dialogue and social innovation.Organized by the TVBS Foundation, in collaboration with the United Daily News Group Sustainability Studio and Shih Hsin University, the Awards invite submissions of Chinese-language journalistic works from around the world. "Sustainability journalism is not limited to environmental and ecological issues. We care about all 17 SDG topics," said I-I Chan, Board Director of the TVBS Foundation. She also highlighted this year's Social Value Award, which centers on SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions. "Establishing peaceful and inclusive societies requires robust legal systems and transparent governance. This is the meaning and value of a journalist's work."The 2024 Sustainable and Constructive News Awards received a record-breaking 732 entries, with 46 pieces winning awards and over NT$2 million in total prize money awarded — an all-time high. Topics covered a wide range of issues, including human rights, education, energy, animal welfare, urban greening, and carbon emissions. These works not only offered sharp insights into core sustainability issues but also proposed open-ended solutions and inspirational perspectives, offering readers a more holistic view and encouraging deeper reflection. Submissions came from Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Australia, encompassing contributions from 104 news organizations and 94 universities, high schools, and junior high schools — totaling 4,594 submissions to date.Sustainable and Constructive News Awards are divided into Professional and Student categories, with each further divided into four formats:For more information: https://www.newsaward.org Hashtag: #TVBS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.