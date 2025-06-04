The Overseas Talent Roadshow attracted nearly 1,000 Vietnamese professionals in various majors.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 June 2025 – After a successful launch in Los Angeles, Techcombank and ecosystem—One Mount and Masterise Group—are bringing the Overseas Talent Roadshow 2025 to Europe, with the next stop set for Paris on July 4–5.The Los Angeles event attracted nearly 1,000 Vietnamese professionals working in technology, data, finance, and management. Held in one of the U.S.'s most dynamic innovation hubs, the roadshow marked a bold step in Techcombank's mission to reverse the brain drain and inspire global Vietnamese talent to contribute to Vietnam's transformation.Attended by Techcombank CEO Jens Lottner and senior leaders, the event featured a strategic dialogue on Vietnam's economic outlook and the evolving role of the bank's ecosystem in shaping new career pathways beyond traditional banking."It felt less like a recruitment session and more like a shared vision in motion—transparent, engaging, and backed by leadership commitment," said Khoa Nguyen, a participant at the LA event.Ahead of the event, Techcombank hosted a virtual Techcombank Info Day featuring returnee employees, offering firsthand perspectives on career development, reintegration, and working culture in Vietnam.Now, the bank sets its sights on Europe, engaging high-caliber Vietnamese professionals, especially in finance, insurance, data, and tech. The Paris edition aims to spark not only career opportunities but also the spirit of homecoming and contribution.Since 2022, Techcombank has spearheaded international talent campaigns in key markets such as Singapore, the UK, the U.S., and Australia. Each year, the program has expanded in scope and depth, seeking professionals with a "breakthrough DNA"—those who think big, act boldly, and are ready to grow with their organization and homeland.With over 13,000 employees, a fully Agile environment, and robust learning programs like TechcomPACE, LEAP, and LinkedIn Learning, the bank has been named Vietnam's Best Workplace and a Top 9 Best Workplace in Asia 2024 (Great Place to Work®).28 June (Virtual), July 4–5, 2025 (Networking & 1:1 Career Discussion)Paris, FranceHashtag: #Techcombank

