The Kenanga Alternative Series: Global Real Assets Fund offers investors exposure primarily to global real estate, precious metals, and commodities by employing proprietary investment models and advanced algorithms.

From left: Ho Seng Yee, Executive Director of GAX MD; Ronnie Tan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of GAX MD; Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Investors; Tan Sri Dr Munir Majid, Chairman of GAX MD; Matthew Stuart-Box, Chief Investment Officer of GAX MD & Money Design; Ranjit Singh Gill, Director & Head of Product & Market Development of Kenanga Investors.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2025 - Kenanga Investors Berhad ("") has announced the launch of the Kenanga Alternative Series: Global Real Assets Fund (""), a new addition to its Kenanga Alternative Series (""). The KASGRAF is an open-ended retail fund designed to achieve steady growth by diversifying investments across global real assets through carefully selected exchange-traded funds ("").The Fund's ETF exposure is managed by GAX MD Sdn Bhd ("" or ""), which employs sophisticated algorithms and advanced investment models to ensure precise and effective management of global real assets. GAX MD is also the creator of MYTHEO, a digital investment management platform launched in Malaysia since 2019."The introduction of the KASGRAF enables Kenanga Investors to provide investors with enhanced growth opportunities through well diversified, global investment strategies. Amidst the complex economic landscape of today, the value of physical assets such as real estate, commodities and precious metals often appreciate, enabling investors to maintain the real value of their wealth. By integrating real assets into our portfolios, we offer our investors a robust hedge against market uncertainties and a means to achieve steady returns due to its sustainable growth potential", said Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Investors."Our partnership combines Kenanga Investors' extensive asset management expertise with GAX MD's advanced quantitative modelling capabilities, creating a strategy based on a systematic, data-driven and cost-efficient approach to portfolio construction that optimises performance while strengthening diversification and risk management", he elaborated.KASGRAF aims to achieve a steady growth of investment assets and realise stable income, making it an ideal choice for investors with medium-term investment horizons. The fund's core strategy involves investing primarily in ETFs linked to a diverse array of real assets. This includes sectors such as real estate, precious metals and commodities. By diversifying across these areas, KASGRAF helps to mitigate risk while enhancing the potential for returns. The Fund is available for subscription in MYR with a minimum initial investment amount of RM1,000."We are excited to partner with Kenanga Investors in bringing our advanced proprietary algorithms to a wider audience. ETFs allow investors to access a diverse range of asset classes including real estate, commodities and precious metals, without the high costs and complexities of direct ownership. For optimal selection, the Fund's strategy follows a rigorous screening process based on key factors such as liquidity, expense ratios and tracking efficiency. By combining data-driven analysis with a structured ETF selection process, the strategy maximises efficiency while maintaining flexibility to adapt to evolving market conditions. At GAX MD, we are excited to contribute to the success of KASGRAF and its investors, empowering them to navigate the complexities of the market with confidence", said Ronnie Tan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GAX MD.The launch of the Series aligns with Kenanga Investors' longstanding goal of offering diverse investment solutions to meet investors' varying needs/objectives. In addition to KASGRAF, the Series also includes the Kenanga Alternative Series: Income Opportunities Fund and Kenanga Alternative Series: Islamic Global Responsible Strategies Fund. Each fund offers unique benefits, allowing investors to diversify and hedge their portfolios according to their needs. This commitment to innovative products has earned the firm recognition for its expertise in alternatives investments. This year it received theaward fromfor the sixth time.For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit www.kenangainvestors.com.my Hashtag: #Kenanga

Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, alternative investments, as well as wills and trusts for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.



The Morningstar Awards 2025 has recognised the Kenanga Blue Chip Fund as Best Malaysia Large-Cap Equity Fund. The Bursa Excellence Awards 2024 awarded KIB's exchange-traded funds' arm, Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd with the Special Award – Thought Leadership for launching Eq8WAQF, the world's first Waqf-featured Exchange Traded Fund. Introduced under a newly established category, the award highlights innovations that are reshaping the investment landscape.



At the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Malaysia 2025, KIB received awards for the Kenanga DividendEXTRA Fund ("KDEF") under the Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Funds over 3 years, Kenanga Malaysian Inc Fund ("KMIF") under the Best Equity Malaysia Diversified – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, Kenanga Balanced Fund ("KBF") under the Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, Kenanga Managed Growth Fund ("KMGF") under Best Mixed Asset MYR Flexible – Malaysia Provident Funds over 10 years, and Kenanga SyariahEXTRA Fund ("KSEF") under the Best Mixed Asset MYR Balanced – Malaysia Islamic Funds Awards over 10 years.



The Hong Kong-based Asia Asset Management's 2025 Best of the Best Awards awarded KIG under the following categories, Malaysia Best Impact Investing Manager, Best Impact Investing Manager in ASEAN, Malaysia Best Equity Manager, Malaysia CEO of the Year (Co-Winner), Malaysia CIO of the Year, Malaysia Best House for Alternatives, Malaysia Best ESG Engagement Initiative, Malaysia Fund Launch of the Year, and Malaysia Best Retail Asset Management Company.



The FSMOne Recommended Unit Trusts Awards 2024/2025 has awarded the Kenanga Growth Fund Series 2 with the "Sector Equity – Malaysia Focused" award for the third consecutive year since 2022. We were also recognised at The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2024 - Brand of the Year under the category Wealth Management & Investment Solutions. For the eighth consecutive year, KIB was affirmed an investment manager rating of IMR-2 by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, since first rated in 2017. The IMR rating on KIB reflects the fund management company's well-established investment processes and sound risk management practices.



