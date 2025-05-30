Alleviating congestion in front of the shop: In Hong Kong's hot and humid summer weather, customers no longer need to wait outside for extended periods. They can wait for their number to be called in a shaded area, avoiding exposure to the sun and enjoying a smoother selling or buying experience. Higher operational efficiency: Staff can focus on serving customers rather than managing crowds. In addition to customers being able to enter the shop faster, this also helps reduce staff workload. Data analysis support: Ticketing machines can record the daily number of service users and peak hours, helping Chong Kee Gold Shop better understand resource allocation and quickly respond to high customer volumes due to persistently high gold prices.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2025 - In response to the recent surge in gold prices and the resulting long queues, THE GULU is announcing its collaboration with Chong Kee Gold Shop in Central to implement an advanced queuing solution. This initiative aims to improve the management of long queues outside Chong Kee and alleviate congestion in front of the shop, ensuring faster service for customers selling or buying gold.At the end of April, Chong Kee Gold Shop faced unprecedented customer volume as gold prices surpassed $3,500 per ounce, leading many sellers to sell gold and causing long queues to form outside the store. According to multiple media reports, the shop was bustling, and the extended wait times posed challenges for both customers and staff.THE GULU, with its professional queuing solutions, is providing a comprehensive queuing system that not only streamlines the waiting process but also allows Chong Kee Gold Shop customers to enjoy a smoother selling or buying experience. In addition to the ticketing machines chosen by Chong Kee Gold Shop, which allow customers to wait orderly according to system-assigned numbers without fear of missing their call, reducing on-site confusion and unnecessary wait times. THE GULU also offers smart queuing services, allowing customers to reserve their queue position through THE GULU app, reducing wait times and ensuring a more orderly flow of people.The queuing solutions bring several benefits:said Eric, founder of THE GULU.The new system has shown positive results, with customers expressing satisfaction with the reduced wait times and improved service quality. Through the digitized queuing process, Chong Kee can now manage customer flow more effectively, allowing staff to focus on providing excellent service.As major financial institutions continue to favor gold prices and Hongkongers have a time-is-money mentality, THE GULU will strive to support businesses like Chong Kee in quickly addressing these challenges. Our queuing solutions not only help manage people flow, but as pioneers of mobile queuing, we ensure businesses benefit from operational efficiency, enhance their technological image, and customers can flexibly arrange their time and enjoy better service.To learn more about how THE GULU can assist your business in optimizing customer flow and enhancing service efficiency, please visit https://bit.ly/3FqQvru to see various success stories from our clients!Use the promo code "GOLDGULU" to book a free on-site demonstration and enjoy special offers for new customers. Offers are subject to terms and conditions.GET "GOLDGULU" OFFER NOW: email us at [email protected] or call +852 2295 5922Hashtag: #THEGULU #queue #lineup #crowdmanagement #goldprice

About THE GULU

THE GULU is a Hong Kong company focused on smart living and efficient queuing, a leading app that uses technology to put Hongkongers' efficiency-first mentality into practice. We focus on technology and customer service, providing innovative solutions for businesses to enhance operation efficiency and customer satisfaction.