Shopee 6.6 Lagi Murah Sale: Up to 66% Off on Daily Essentials

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2025 - This 6.6, Shopee is takingto the next level! From 1 to 9 June, enjoy unbeatable discounts on essentials with up to. Whether it’s groceries, household must-haves, or self-care staples - it’s allTo help buyers confirmdeals this 6.6, Shopee is teaming up with Mak Kiah Ferry as the officialPolice! Catch her special appearances on Shopee’s official social media channels and during the Shopee Live specials on 5 and 6 June, where she will give her seal of approval on the toppicks.But that’s not all - the excitement continues with the, premiering on 5 June at 8PM on Shopee Live and Alieff Irfan’s official YouTube channel. Mark your calendars for fun challenges, exclusive vouchers, and plenty of laughs as they bring thehype for 6.6.Stock up on brands you love like Vinda, Huggies, Colgate, Unilever, Skintific, and Oatside, and many more. Shop with confidence as every deal is verified by ourPolice to be. On 6 June only, don’t miss upsized deals up to 90% off with the RM6 Knockout Deals from top brands like Gintell, Samsung, and Dyson so be sure to set your reminders!Skip the mall and shop in your pajamas! With Shopee’s daily Free Shipping Vouchers, enjoy fast, fuss-free delivery right to your doorstep - no minimum spend needed.At Shopee, we takevery seriously; it’s time to stack your savings like a pro this 6.6! On top of theDaily deals, combine the daily Free Shipping Vouchers with Shopee Vouchers, Shop Vouchers, and Shopee Coins at checkout to unlock additional discounts up to 40% off.Premiering on 5 June at 8PM, thepromises an evening of unbeatable deals and non-stop entertainment, available on Shopee Live and Alieff Irfan’s official YouTube channel. Hosted by Alieff and joined by his AI Team, the showdown will feature exciting games, hilarious challenges, and exclusivedeals. Viewers can also look forward to special vouchers, Shopee Coins giveaway, and plenty of laughs - all delivered with the AI Team’s signature humour and charm.This 6.6, don’t just settle for— go for! With epic deals and your favourite internet stars leading the way, it’s time to add to cart and save big: https://shopee.com.my/m/6-6 Hashtag: #Shopee

