HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2025 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited ('DFI' or the 'Group') today announces the sale of 315,309,310 common shares in Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. ('RRHI'), representing approximately 22.2% of RRHI's outstanding shares. This transaction reflects DFI's strategic pivot from a portfolio investor to a focused operating company, enabling the Group to divest minority positions and redeploy capital to support the growth and higher returns of subsidiary businesses.DFI first became a significant minority shareholder in RRHI in 2018 through the share-for-share swap transaction involving Rustan Supercenters, Inc.Following this divestment, the Group will review the use of the divestment proceeds to support its capital allocation strategy and long-term growth priorities which include - but not be limited to - expanding digital retail media, advancing own brand innovation, and enhancing omnichannel capabilities across its key markets.DFI remains confident in RRHI's long-term prospects and the continued success of their exclusive distribution of Meadows and Guardian brands.Scott Price, Group Chief Executive of DFI Retail Group, said, "We would like to sincerely thank the Robinsons Retail team for their hard work, partnership, and commitment over the years. Our collaboration has been instrumental in growing our presence in the Philippines, and we look forward to continuing this strong relationship as we each focus on our strategic priorities.""This transaction represents a significant step in our evolution as an operating company, enabling us to redeploy capital to support growth and enhance shareholder returns across our subsidiary businesses. We will evaluate the deployment of divestment proceeds to ensure alignment with our capital allocation strategy and long-term growth ambitions."The transaction was executed via a special block sale on the Philippine Stock Exchange, with pricing agreed upon based on prevailing market conditions and strategic considerations.Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to 'Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments'.



As at 31 December 2024, the Group, its associates and joint ventures operated over 10,700 outlets, of which more than 5,000 stores were operated by subsidiaries. The Group, together with associates and joint ventures, employed over 190,000 people, with over 45,000 people employed by subsidiaries. The Group had total annual revenue in 2024 of US$24.9 billion and reported revenue of US$8.9 billion.



The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains.



The Group, including associates and joint ventures, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across six key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings, restaurants and other retailing.



The Group's parent company, DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited, is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's businesses are managed from Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group is a member of the Jardine Matheson group.



