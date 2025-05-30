Taoyuan Daxi Old Street

Taoyuan Yongan Conch Cultural Experience Park

Korean group CIX savors the charms of Taoyuan tourism

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2025 - To strengthen international tourism—particularly from South Korea, a key source of visitors to Taiwan—the Taoyuan Department of Tourism has teamed up with South Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM and its popular channel tvN to create Hashtag Travelog in Taoyuan. This episode featuring K-pop sensationtakes viewers on an exciting journey through Taoyuan's culinary delights, rich culture, and scenic highlights.Hashtag Travelog is tvN's flagship travel series, known for uncovering eye-catching destinations worldwide through the lens of trending social media hashtags. In a first for the program, the show heads to Taoyuan in Taiwan, with CIX membersbringing new perspectives to their adventure. Since debuting in 2019 with their album HELLO, CIX has captivated a global fan base with their musical talent and charm, and amassed overTheir visit to Taoyuan exceeded expectations, with the group praising the city's diversity and finding delightful surprises at each stop. The group was eager to share their excitement at this memorable trip with fans around the world.In the Taoyuan edition of Hashtag Travelog, which has the theme ofviewers will follow CIX as theyand, with each stop certain to delight all the senses. Adding to the excitement, CIX shares their journey through Instagram Reels, providing a real-time window into Taoyuan's charm for fans across the globe. Acting Tourism Director-Generalemphasizes the appeal of the region: "Taoyuan brings together culinary delights, cultural depth, and natural beauty—making it a must-visit destination for global travelers. We're thrilled to collaborate with CJ ENM, tvN, and CIX to present Taoyuan's brilliance and charm to the world through their unique lens."The official teaser can now be viewed on https://reurl.cc/K8RKGM ), offering an early look at some of the program's most captivating moments. It will also be shown at majorto promote Taoyuan's distinctive appeal to travelers. The full episode premieres onaton thein Korea, and will air ononat, reaching viewers in—inviting everyone to explore Taoyuan with CIX.Rebroadcasts will follow on the tvN SHOW (Korea) on May 29 at 1:00 PM KST, and on tvN Asia (Southeast Asia) on June 1 at 11:50 PM, June 2 at 4:00 AM, 9:15 AM, 2:10 PM, and 8:00 PM TWT, with a final rebroadcast on June 5 at 11:50 AM.Hashtag: #Taoyuan

