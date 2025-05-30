Huatai Securities has continuously expanded its international presence since its H-share listing a decade ago.

Over the past ten years, Huatai Securities has facilitated nearly 600 domestic and international financing deals for enterprises globally, with a total fundraising volume of approximately USD 280 billion.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2025 - As Huatai Securities approaches the 10th anniversary of its H-share listing, the Company recently hosted a forum in Hong Kong themed "Technology Reshaping Hong Kong's Financial Future," underscoring its commitment to expanding its international presence by fostering innovation and collaboration in Hong Kong and beyond.The event convened guests from the government, academia, business partners, and the investment community to explore strategic pathways for Chinese enterprises to leverage Hong Kong in the restructuring of global industrial chains., delivered the opening remarks at the forum, stating: "Over the past decade, Hong Kong's capital market has continuously advanced through reforms, significantly enhancing its role in connecting the Mainland and the world. Amidst rapid global changes, China's innovative technology sector and its emerging enterprise value are creating new development opportunities for Hong Kong's financial market. Chinese financial institutions are key to this progress, and the SAR government anticipates collaborative efforts to accelerate our capital markets' development.", emphasized the importance of Hong Kong as the Mainland's preferred offshore financing destination: "In the past decade, Hong Kong has raised over USD 300 billion in IPOs, primarily driven by Chinese enterprises. With technological innovation increasingly shaping our capital market, Hong Kong continues to provide vital financing channels for the global expansion of outstanding Chinese tech companies through ongoing institutional innovation."Over the past decade, Hong Kong has solidified its position as a leading financial hub, achieving HKD 2.2 trillion in IPO fundraising and ranking first globally on four occasions. As the IPO market regains its status as the second-largest globally in 2025, the increasing interest of Chinese technology companies in international capital reflects a broader transformation within Hong Kong's financial landscape.In this dynamic environment, Huatai Securities has emerged as one of the main participants in Hong Kong's capital markets. Since the Company's H-Share listing, Huatai has facilitated nearly 600 financing deals, amassing a total fundraising volume of approximately USD 280 billion. Since 2022, the Company has sponsored 29 IPOs in Hong Kong, ranking second among all market participants. In the first five months of 2025 alone, the Company sponsored 6 IPOs, maintaining its second-place ranking.[1] Its international footprint extends beyond Hong Kong, with operations in the United States, a GDR listing on the London Stock Exchange, and a licensed subsidiary in Singapore., remarked: "Hong Kong's strengths as an international financial center have been instrumental in helping Chinese enterprises, including Huatai Securities, grow and succeed globally over the past decade. Our focus on client service, innovation, technology, and international expansion has driven our transformation into a global firm. Looking forward, we will continue to partner with domestic and international players to explore new opportunities and create mutual value."The forum also featured insights from, who shared key achievements from his decade-long efforts to integrate industry, academia, and research. Entrepreneurs from sectors including biopharmaceuticals, consumption, and autonomous driving gathered to discuss how industrial trends and technology shifts are reshaping global strategies and competitiveness for enterprises.

About Huatai Securities

Incorporated in April 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading technology-driven securities group in China, with a highly collaborative business model, a cutting-edge digital platform and an extensive and engaging customer base. It provides comprehensive financial services to individual and institutional clients, including wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, investment management, among others, with a substantial international presence.

