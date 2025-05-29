Lee Kum Kee joins the THAIFEX - Anuga Asia event for the third consecutive year.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - Lee Kum Kee, a global leader in authentic Asian sauces and condiments, is proud to announce its participation at the prestigious THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025, taking place from 27 May to 31 May, 2025 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok, Thailand. This marks Lee Kum Kee's third appearance at THAIFEX, following its memorable debut in 2023 and 2024.This year, Lee Kum Kee returns with a dedicated booth showcasing its signature products with an exciting range of offerings that reflect current global trends in health, convenience, and modern lifestyles. From Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals to Menu Oriented Sauce (MOS) solutions and the expanding healthy product lines, Lee Kum Kee continues to push the boundaries of making authentic Asian cuisine more accessible while championing global wellness.A major highlight of the booth is the exclusive live cooking shows led by Thailand's most renowned chefs — Chef Pom (Thanarak Chuto), Chef Toon (Sumlanat Banditrach) and Chef Enoch Teo — who demonstrate how Lee Kum Kee products can elevate the art of Asian cooking. Visitors can also enjoy daily tastings of specially crafted dishes made with Lee Kum Kee sauces throughout the event.Further deepening the brand's dedication to culinary excellence, Lee Kum Kee is honoured to serve as the Official Partner of Premium Sauce of the Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge 2025 11edition (TUCC), one of the premier events held during THAIFEX. This partnership reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to nurturing culinary talents across the border.Vincent Wong, President – APAC of Lee Kum Kee Saucesaid: "With over 135 years of culinary heritage, Lee Kum Kee is dedicated to enabling superior experiences through the art of Asian cuisine. Our commitment to sharing our passion for authentic Asian flavours is exemplified by our participation in THAIFEX for three consecutive years, which provides us with a valuable opportunity to connect with food enthusiasts and demonstrate the diversity and excellence of Asian cuisine."Join Lee Kum Kee at Hall 10, Both LL15 at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025 for an unforgettable taste experience that celebrates tradition, innovation, and the power of food to unite the world.Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #LKK

