Revolutionizing Brain Health with CUHK Spin-off’s Cutting-Edge Technology to Enable Early Detection and Prevention

The Humansa management team and guests posed for a photo at the Humansa BrainSpark Brain Health Program event. (From left to right: Dr. Sanja Tomovska, member of the Humansa International Advisory Committee; Ms. Elaine Jiang, Founding Partner of Humansa; Professor Mok Chung Tong, Mok Hing Yiu Professor of Medicine of CUHK; Mr. Vincent Wong, Chief Commercial & Applied AI Officer of Humansa; Ms. Charmaine So, Wellness Coach at Humansa; Mr. Don So, CEO of Humansa.)

HONG KONG SAR- Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - Humansa, Asia's leading health and longevity center, is proud to announce the launch of its ground-breaking BrainSpark Program, a brain health program in collaboration with i-Cognitio Sciences, a spin-off company from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) founded by Prof. Vincent Mok. This revolutionary program incorporates the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) model capable of detecting risk of Alzheimer's disease using fundus photographs alone, offering a non-invasive and accessible solution to address the growing global challenge of cognitive decline and dementia.The Humansa BrainSpark Program is a timely response to the alarming statistics in developed Asia-Pacific regions, where the mean life expectancy has reached 85 years. Yet, 1 in 3 individuals aged 85 or above may suffer from dementia, a devastating disease that robs individuals of their independence and quality of life. Research shows that 45% of dementia cases can be prevented or delayed by optimizing modifiable risk factors, making early detection and personalized interventions critical.The Humansa BrainSpark Program embodies a proactive approach to brain health by offering:: Powered by state-of-the-art AI retinal imaging technology (i-Cog Brain Health) led and developed by Prof. Vincent Mok's team, the program evaluates brain health and identifies early signals of Alzheimer's disease. The AI model, developed and validated using nearly 13,000 fundus photographs from 648 Alzheimer's patients and 3,240 cognitively normal subjects, demonstrated accuracies ranging from 80% to 92% among various datasets of multi-ethnicities and multi-countries. The study was led by CUHK in collaboration with Universities in Singapore (National University of Singapore, Duke-National University, Nanyang Technological University), China (Tsinghua University), US (Mayo Clinic) and UK (Queen's University Belfast). The findings were published in the prestigious Lancet Digital Health journal in 2022.TheHumansaBrainSpark Program offers tailor-made solutions that go beyond standard care, focusing on early detection and prevention of major chronic diseases, including Alzheimer's and dementia. By combining advanced AI technology with personalized care, Humansa provides lifestyle interventions, medical support, and preventive strategies tailored to each individual's unique risk profile. Additionally, Humansa's signature membership program offers a holistic anti-aging solution. This comprehensive package includes personalized recommendations on supplements, the frequency of restorative therapies, and other longevity strategies, empowering individuals to take proactive steps toward better brain health and overall well-being.Professor Vincent Mok, Founding Director of i-Cognitio Sciences and Mok Hing Yiu Professor of Medicine of CUHK explains, "The retina is an extension of the brain, and through non-invasive fundus photography, we can detect changes in the blood vessels and nerves of the retina that are associated with Alzheimer's disease. These changes can appear 10–15 years before symptoms develop, giving us a critical window for early intervention. This AI model can identify early microvascular changes associated with Alzheimer's disease that may not be detected even by conventional MRI, making it a powerful tool for identifying high-risk cases in both clinical and community settings."Regarding the Humansa BrainSpark Program, Professor Mok adds, "This program is an innovative initiative that combines cutting-edge AI technology with personalized care approach. It encourages individuals to take proactive steps to protect their brain health, enabling early preventive treatments and lifestyle changes that can slow cognitive decline and preserve quality of life."The newly launched Humansa BrainSpark Program is a cornerstone of Humansa's methodology to longevity and its signature Future Health Program, which emphasizes prevention, early detection, and personalized care. Cognitive function is a critical pillar of Humansa's longevity strategy, as maintaining brain health is essential for living a long, independent, and fulfilling life.Don So, CEO of Humansa, shares, "At Humansa, we believe that aging is not a passive process—it's a skill, a choice, and a science. Cognitive function is at the heart of our longevity strategy because it directly impacts an individual's ability to live independently and enjoy life to the fullest. The symptoms may show up decades later, but the seeds are often planted much earlier. The silent inflammation, the unchecked insulin resistance, and the daily choices—small and seemingly insignificant—that quietly shape your destiny. The Brain Health Program is a testament to our commitment to empowering individuals to live longer, healthier lives by providing them with the tools and knowledge to protect their brain health."The Humansa BrainSpark Program combines cutting-edge technology with personalized care, offering individuals a proactive way to protect their brain health and live longer, healthier lives.For more information or to schedule an assessment, please visit https://www.humansahealth.com Hashtag: #Humansa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Humansa

Founded in 2020, Humansa is a pioneering health and wellness brand dedicated to empowering individuals to extend their healthspan and live life to the fullest. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Humansa operates over 40 centers and partners with a trusted network across the world. By integrating cutting-edge science with personalized care, Humansa is redefining the future of health and longevity.



Our offerings span proactive health assessments, evidence-based treatments, and continuous health optimization, setting a new standard in preventive and precision health.



Explore more at: www.humansahealth.com





About i-Cognitio Sciences

i-Cognitio Sciences is a spin-off medical technology company from CUHK, specializing in AI-driven ocular imaging technologies for brain health evaluation.



