Allianz Safety and Shipping Review 2025: Trade conflict between the US and China and growing shadow fleet add to substantial challenges for the shipping industry.

Despite geopolitical headwinds: only 27 large ships lost worldwide in 2024, down by more than 20%, the industry's lowest-ever total.

Progress made on traditional risks such as fires, collisions, and groundings, which are the main causes of losses, but potential for large claims remains a concern.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2025 - The fast-changing geopolitical landscape is creating new risks and challenges for a shipping industry already juggling the energy transition and the legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Allianz Commercial's Safety and Shipping Review . The industry faces an increasingly volatile and complex operating environment, marked by attacks against shipping, vessel detentions, sanctions, as well as the fall-out from incidents involving damage to critical sub-sea cables. Furthermore, the ripple effect of increasing protectionism and tariffs threatens to remake supply chains and shake up established trade relations.Given 90% of international trade is transported across oceans, those developments are concerning, especially as the industry continues to see the potential for large claims from traditional risks such as fires, collisions and groundings, which are still the main drivers for total losses of large vessels. However, there is also good news. The shipping industry has made significant improvements when it comes to maritime safety in recent years. During the 1990s the global fleet was losing 200+ vessels a year. This total had halved 10 years ago and is now down to a record low of 27 as of the end of 2024 (from 35 in 2023).China has been the biggest target of the protectionist measures of the US administration with tariffs reaching 145%, before both countries agreed to reduce them for 90 days. Developments have significantly impacted global maritime trade with approximately 18% of it subject to tariffs as of mid-April 2025, compared with 4% in early March , and dramatic declines in shipments reported in the immediate aftermath of the "Liberation Day" announcements. While the future of US trade-focused policies remains uncertain, another phenomenon is posing an increasing challenge for the maritime and insurance industries: the shadow fleet. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the size of the shadow fleet has grown significantly. Today, around 17% of the world tanker fleet is thought to belong to the shadow fleet: estimates indicate there are close to 600 tankers trading Russian oil alone . Shadow fleet vessels have been involved in tens of incidents around the world including fires, collisions and oil spills.saysWith ongoing geopolitical volatility in the Middle East, many ship operators have rerouted vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding time and cost to transits between Asia and Europe. For example, this rerouting adds around $1mn in costs and at least 10 days to a typical transit between China and Europe. According to estimates, cargo volumes in the strait had fallen by two-thirds by September 2024, with rerouting costing the global economy some US$200bn that year. The quality and safety of vessels may also be impacted as a result of this rerouting.Large vessel fires are still a major concern for hull and cargo insurers. There were seven total losses reported across all vessel types during 2024, the same number as a year earlier. The number of incidents overall was up year-on-year to a decade high of 250, again across all vessel types. Around 30% of these fire incidents occurred on either container, cargo or roll-on roll-off vessels (ro-ros) (69). More than 100 total losses of vessels have been caused by fires in the past decade. Efforts to mitigate these risks are underway, with regulatory changes and technological advancements aimed at addressing mis-declared cargo, a primary contributor to such fires. This is critical as the electrification of the global economy poses further challenges given the growing number of lithium-ion batteries and battery energy storage systems being transported.

